Football coach at West Charlotte High suspended, school district officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School's head football coach has been suspended, school district officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner was suspended with pay, but could not comment on specific personnel matters. Officials said Greiner is currently under investigation. Earlier this year, West Charlotte had to forfeit...
Concord teen becomes Charlotte FC’s first player to be promoted from Academy to professional contract
On Wednesday, Charlotte FC announced that the Club has signed midfielder Brian Romero to a Homegrown contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
WBTV
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
WCNC
Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announces retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Crest High School standout and current Clemson defensive back Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football Wednesday, citing multiple shoulder injuries. Zanders, who was part of Clemson's 2019 recruiting class, was the No. 36 ranked prospect in North Carolina, according to 247 Sports. He missed...
WBTV
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
lakenormanpublications.com
Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
Robinhood closing Charlotte office as layoffs continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robinhood, a popular app that allows users to buy and sell stock without paying commission or account minimums, is closing its Charlotte office as company layoffs continue. The Uptown office opened last year, promising to bring hundreds of jobs to Mecklenburg County. Charlotte-based employees will begin...
Eastland redevelopment breaks ground Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for the old Eastland Mall site are ramping up after years of sitting vacant. City officials broke ground Wednesday, transforming the site into a vibrant destination that encourages big economic growth for the Queen City. ”This day has been a long time in the making...
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Federal investigation delays construction at new casino near Charlotte
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Construction on a new casino outside Charlotte could be delayed as federal investigators look into who is benefiting from the Catawba Two Kings Casino. The people benefiting include the brother of South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki...
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
Some long-time Carowinds attractions shutting down
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
WCNC
Presidents Cup names assistant captains for American team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veteran golfers Webb Simpson and Steve Stricker were named captain's assistants for the American team at this September's Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. Quail Hollow typically hosts the Wells Fargo Championship, but was selected to host the Presidents Cup in September of 2021. The tournament,...
CATS hears from passengers impacted by schedule changes
CHARLOTTE — You may soon see fewer Charlotte Area Transit System buses on the road. This week, CATS is hearing from riders impacted by upcoming schedule changes affecting nearly a dozen bus routes. One of those pop-up meetings was held Tuesday at the transit center in uptown Charlotte. Starting...
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
WCNC
When it rains, it pours: August is the wettest month in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours! There's no shortage of rainfall after a wet July in the Carolinas led to a surplus of precipitation for Charlotte. It could get even wetter, since the month of August is the rainiest month in comparison to the 11 other months.
