Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Football coach at West Charlotte High suspended, school district officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School's head football coach has been suspended, school district officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner was suspended with pay, but could not comment on specific personnel matters. Officials said Greiner is currently under investigation. Earlier this year, West Charlotte had to forfeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders announces retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Crest High School standout and current Clemson defensive back Lannden Zanders announced his retirement from football Wednesday, citing multiple shoulder injuries. Zanders, who was part of Clemson's 2019 recruiting class, was the No. 36 ranked prospect in North Carolina, according to 247 Sports. He missed...
CLEMSON, SC
WBTV

Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Robinhood closing Charlotte office as layoffs continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robinhood, a popular app that allows users to buy and sell stock without paying commission or account minimums, is closing its Charlotte office as company layoffs continue. The Uptown office opened last year, promising to bring hundreds of jobs to Mecklenburg County. Charlotte-based employees will begin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Eastland redevelopment breaks ground Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for the old Eastland Mall site are ramping up after years of sitting vacant. City officials broke ground Wednesday, transforming the site into a vibrant destination that encourages big economic growth for the Queen City. ”This day has been a long time in the making...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Presidents Cup names assistant captains for American team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veteran golfers Webb Simpson and Steve Stricker were named captain's assistants for the American team at this September's Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. Quail Hollow typically hosts the Wells Fargo Championship, but was selected to host the Presidents Cup in September of 2021. The tournament,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

