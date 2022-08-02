Almost 600 Texas youth are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse

Read on foxsanantonio.com
Governor Abbott announces SNAP will receive $305.5 million to help Texas households
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive more than $305.5 million to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits...
Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday
The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
Much of Texas facing burn bans, drought conditions
TEXAS — Texas A&M Forest Service - Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 16 new wildfires that burned approximately 341 acres. Suppression efforts continued on several carryover wildfires as well. The upper-level ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the hot and dry conditions impacting much of...
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
Stagnant water left by the drought in lakes and rivers can be dangerous
CANYON LAKE, Texas - With ongoing heat continuing to break records across our area this summer, many people, including Jim Rose and his wife from Houston, are flocking to local rivers and lakes in order to cool off from the summer heat. "Just love coming up here and catching all...
Sandy Hook victim's parents call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
Testifying Tuesday during the two-week defamation trial against Alex Jones, the parent of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim said the Texas-based conspiracy theorist needs to be held accountable for lies he has said about the tragedy. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died...
