Texas State

Almost 600 Texas youth are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago
foxsanantonio.com

Governor Abbott announces SNAP will receive $305.5 million to help Texas households

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive more than $305.5 million to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday

The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Much of Texas facing burn bans, drought conditions

TEXAS — Texas A&M Forest Service - Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 16 new wildfires that burned approximately 341 acres. Suppression efforts continued on several carryover wildfires as well. The upper-level ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the hot and dry conditions impacting much of...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
INDIANA STATE
