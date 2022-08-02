HCSO: Teen shoots himself after shooting 15-year-old in the head

Read on www.khou.com
Injured Hitchcock police officer shoots fleeing high-speed chase suspect, police say
The suspect reportedly pulled over several times, acting as if he would stop, but took off again.
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
KHOU
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez updates after deputies shoot and kill chase suspect in NW Harris County
It started with calls of a drive-by shooting. The suspect then led deputies on a chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, then began to fire at them.
fox26houston.com
Investigation underway after teen found shot to death in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an 18-year-old's death in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon. Details were limited, but according to preliminary details by the Houston Police Department is that officers were called to a shooting at a condominium in the 9500 block of Deering Dr. That's where responding officers found the unidentified 18-year-old shot to death.
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told investigators that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
KHOU
Deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase in northwest Harris County
It started with a call about a drive-by shooting. That led to a chase and shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of boss’ home while picking up money in east Harris Co., HCSO says; 2 masked suspects wanted
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times in east Harris County while picking up money from his boss Saturday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Victoria Street near Frankie just before 7 p.m. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s...
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
Chase suspect shot, officer hurt following 40-mile chase, police say
HOUSTON — A chase suspect was shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, according to the Hitchcock Police Department. The chase started as an attempted traffic stop just after 1 a.m. in Hitchcock, according to Hitchcock PD Chief Wilmon Smith. According to Smith, the suspect then...
Woman hit by stray bullet during shootout at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said a man was seen running through the apartment complex, chasing other men and shooting at them.
kurv.com
Toddler Killed By Falling Cement Truck ID’d
A toddler killed by a falling cement truck is identified. Nicolas Resendiz was traveling in a car in east Houston with his mother, twin sister, and grandmother Friday afternoon when a cement truck on the overpass above fell on top of the family vehicle. The 22-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.
HPD releases surveillance video of gunman accused of fatally shooting man outside SW Houston motel
HPD is still searching for the murder suspect in a May shooting after he got into an argument with the victim and shot him.
News Channel 25
Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child
HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
Suspect charged with murder in Dickinson stabbing, police say
DICKINSON, Texas — A suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man on Thursday in Dickinson, Texas has been arrested and charged with murder, police say. The Dickinson Police Department said it received a 911 call at around 5:36 p.m. about a stabbing on Deats Road by the Gulf Freeway.
HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
KHOU
