Harris County, TX

HCSO: Teen shoots himself after shooting 15-year-old in the head

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theleadernews.com

Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside

A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigation underway after teen found shot to death in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an 18-year-old's death in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon. Details were limited, but according to preliminary details by the Houston Police Department is that officers were called to a shooting at a condominium in the 9500 block of Deering Dr. That's where responding officers found the unidentified 18-year-old shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Toddler Killed By Falling Cement Truck ID’d

A toddler killed by a falling cement truck is identified. Nicolas Resendiz was traveling in a car in east Houston with his mother, twin sister, and grandmother Friday afternoon when a cement truck on the overpass above fell on top of the family vehicle. The 22-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child

HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
HOUSTON, TX
