New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

news9.com
Edmond Public Schools Beef Up Security Ahead Of School Year
Students in Edmond head back to class in one week, and administrators are working to assure them they are safe. The security measures are nothing new. Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald says some have been in place for years, but following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas she has been answering a lot of questions.
nbc16.com
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law
There is growing concern about the consequences a teacher might face if they are the reason their district received a lower accreditation status because of violations to HB 1775.
KTUL
Mid-Del Schools to closely monitor visitors this year
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — To keep classrooms safe, the Mid-Del school district says it will continue to keep a close eye on visitors this year. If you want to drop something off or join the carpool line, you'll have to follow some rules. In the case you try...
KTUL
Mustang Public Schools parent outraged after controversial classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Oklahoma coach impacting kids for almost 50 years
After almost half a century with a coach's whistle, Dan could fill a stadium with NBA'ers, college stars and even elementary school bench warmers whose lives he has touched because he treats them all the same.
Frontier City hosting school supply drive
Frontier City in Oklahoma City will host a school supply drive during the next couple weekends.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
News On 6
After Issues With IEP, Meeker Mother Says To Be Your Child's Best Advocate
It's time to head back to class for many Oklahoma kids. For some, that means paying extra care to their children with special needs. A mom whose child goes to Meeker Public Schools has a message for anyone sending their child back to school with an IEP –Individualized Education Plan – this fall.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
Oklahoma Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record
The OU Athletics Department raised a record-breaking $109 million in the past fiscal year.
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Video: OKC officer saves boy who almost drowned in pool
An Oklahoma City officer is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who almost drowned in a backyard pool.
Freedom Fiesta planned to honor 64th anniversary of OKC sit-in
It has been 64 years since a local schoolteacher and her students initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
Oklahoma City police investigating shooting
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, and police are working to determine if a second person was shot as well.
