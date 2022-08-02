Read on abc7amarillo.com
Isolated to scattered T-Storms today and tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Today & Thursday are days of most interest this week as a weak frontal boundary runs out of steam and becomes draped across the Texas Panhandle. This boundary along with plentiful moisture aloft and some northwest flow will increase rain chances both evenings in the southwest High Plains along with eastern New Mexico.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park reopens trails following weekend closure
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Palo Duro Canyon State Park officials announced the trail system has reopened as of Wednesday morning after closing on Saturday due to excessive rainfall. Park officials caution hikers to watch for water crossings where soft, muddy spots may remain on the trails. The Volunteer Palo...
Xeriscape your yard with these design tips
Using as little water as possible has become a necessity of life in Texas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a beautiful garden. With xeriscaping — water-efficient gardening — you can create a colorful garden you and your family will love. “Do not be misled...
Panhandle Runs on Water: Moore County hosts disposal event with Texas Ag Commissioner
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One of the biggest risks to groundwater is pesticides and chemicals. To help protect the groundwater supply in Moore County the Texas Department of Agriculture hosted a disposal event. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how collecting and...
Former ABC 7 Amarillo News Director, VP of Amarillo EDC dies at age 66
FLOYDADA, Texas (KVII) — Former ABC 7 Amarillo News Director Steve Pritchett died Tuesday at the age of 66. Pritchett was born in Floydada on March 4,1956. He graduated from West Texas State University in 1979 with a B.S. in mass communication and business administration. His broadcasting career began...
Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday
The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
Amarillo police: Missing 88-year-old man found safe
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Police said Albert Baker returned home and is safe. The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 88-year-old man. According to police, Albert Willis Baker, 88, left his house in the 7500 block of Duling Lane at about 9:30...
Deadline to request absentee ballot for August runoff election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma primary runoff elections are in less than three weeks and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday (Aug. 8). The election on Aug. 23 will decide several races, including the one for State Superintendent. Absentee ballots are available to any registered...
Texas lawmakers: Frequent lockdowns may have made Uvalde complacent
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Between February and May of this year, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had to go through lockdown procedures 47 times. That time frame spans roughly 80 school days, meaning it was more likely than not students would go to school any...
Gov. Abbott appoints Amarillo woman to OneStar National Service Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term expiring on March 15, 2024. Verlene Dickson, of Amarillo, is the Director of Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Service. She served in the United States...
Panhandle Community Services offering mortgage assistance through state funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still impacting families financially. Some folks have lost their ability to keep up with their mortgage payments. When funding from the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (TMAP) was depleted in the City of Amarillo, the state of Texas...
BSA named best regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report
BSA Health System was named Best Regional Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region and ranked No. 24 for best hospital in Texas for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. BSA was also recognized as a High Performing hospital for multiple procedures and conditions: congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure and stroke.
Pay dispute: Borger ISD bus drivers walk out less than 3 weeks before start of school year
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Borger ISD bus drivers walked out less than three weeks before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. A source told ABC 7 News the drivers are not happy about being paid less than other school bus drivers in the Texas panhandle. There is also...
Northwest Texas receives highest honors from U.S. News & World Report
Northwest Texas Healthcare System has gained world-class recognition after being named a High Performing hospital for Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, COPD, and Stroke by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
Medical access expanding, as well as mental health resources at Amarillo College
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Students enrolled at Amarillo College will now have access to medical and mental help thanks to funding and technology. The college is using funding from CARES Act to offer a new service aimed at creating a healthy educational climate. “Timely Care is going to address...
Drunk driver sentenced to 10-years probation in crash that killed grandmother
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A drunk driver was sentenced to 10-years probation in a crash that killed a grandmother. Bryan Antonio Arriaga, who was 18-at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty on Monday to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter. Judge Titiana Frausto sentenced Arriaga to 10-years...
Could Oklahoma have abortion protections on the ballot? Advocates weigh-in on Kansas vote
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — An unexpected vote in Kansas has prevented abortion bans in the state's constitution. After seeing a red state protecting abortion rights, many in Oklahoma are wondering if the same could happen here. Oklahomans could file for an initiative petition for the question to be...
2 insurance agencies robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for at least 1 suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two insurance agencies less than a mile from each other were robbed at gunpoint. The first armed robbery happened at 10:16 a.m. at Texas Insurance located at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. According to police, the suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
Surveillance photos of gunman who robbed 2 insurance companies released, reward offered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police released two surveillance photos of a gunman wanted for robbing who robbing two insurance companies in less than 15 minutes. Tuesday morning, the suspect robbed Texas Insurance at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. and Amarillo's Insurance Agency about a mile down the road. He...
