ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Isolated to scattered T-Storms today and tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Today & Thursday are days of most interest this week as a weak frontal boundary runs out of steam and becomes draped across the Texas Panhandle. This boundary along with plentiful moisture aloft and some northwest flow will increase rain chances both evenings in the southwest High Plains along with eastern New Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
abc7amarillo.com

Palo Duro Canyon State Park reopens trails following weekend closure

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Palo Duro Canyon State Park officials announced the trail system has reopened as of Wednesday morning after closing on Saturday due to excessive rainfall. Park officials caution hikers to watch for water crossings where soft, muddy spots may remain on the trails. The Volunteer Palo...
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Xeriscape your yard with these design tips

Using as little water as possible has become a necessity of life in Texas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a beautiful garden. With xeriscaping — water-efficient gardening — you can create a colorful garden you and your family will love. “Do not be misled...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Former ABC 7 Amarillo News Director, VP of Amarillo EDC dies at age 66

FLOYDADA, Texas (KVII) — Former ABC 7 Amarillo News Director Steve Pritchett died Tuesday at the age of 66. Pritchett was born in Floydada on March 4,1956. He graduated from West Texas State University in 1979 with a B.S. in mass communication and business administration. His broadcasting career began...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday

The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Missing 88-year-old man found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Police said Albert Baker returned home and is safe. The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 88-year-old man. According to police, Albert Willis Baker, 88, left his house in the 7500 block of Duling Lane at about 9:30...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Deadline to request absentee ballot for August runoff election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma primary runoff elections are in less than three weeks and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday (Aug. 8). The election on Aug. 23 will decide several races, including the one for State Superintendent. Absentee ballots are available to any registered...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern New Mexico#Thunderstorms
abc7amarillo.com

Texas lawmakers: Frequent lockdowns may have made Uvalde complacent

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Between February and May of this year, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had to go through lockdown procedures 47 times. That time frame spans roughly 80 school days, meaning it was more likely than not students would go to school any...
UVALDE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Gov. Abbott appoints Amarillo woman to OneStar National Service Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term expiring on March 15, 2024. Verlene Dickson, of Amarillo, is the Director of Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Service. She served in the United States...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Panhandle Community Services offering mortgage assistance through state funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still impacting families financially. Some folks have lost their ability to keep up with their mortgage payments. When funding from the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (TMAP) was depleted in the City of Amarillo, the state of Texas...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

BSA named best regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report

BSA Health System was named Best Regional Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region and ranked No. 24 for best hospital in Texas for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. BSA was also recognized as a High Performing hospital for multiple procedures and conditions: congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure and stroke.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc7amarillo.com

Northwest Texas receives highest honors from U.S. News & World Report

Northwest Texas Healthcare System has gained world-class recognition after being named a High Performing hospital for Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, COPD, and Stroke by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy