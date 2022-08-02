Ohio State football’s recruiting slide, and looking ahead to Day 1 of preseason camp: Buckeye Talk

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day recently spent a good chunk of July back in his native New Hampshire.That's the best getaway and vacation opportunity before shifting into high gear to start the next college football season.Day played golf with his mentor Chip Kelly who was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire when Day was quarterbacking the Wildcats.It was on that recent trip that Day and Kelly found out they would be in the same conference again as Kelly's UCLA Bruins joined the Big Ten, effective 2024 with USC.The 43-year old Day begins his fourth season as the Ohio State coach this fall. He was able to enjoy that time with family while away and also get recharged to take on another season. "I think the secret is when you're with your family be with them," Day told ABC-6 at the recent Big Ten meetings, "when you're coaching do football."Ohio State kicks off the 2022 season September 3 against Notre Dame at Ohio StateThe 7:30 p.m. kick off will be televised on ABC 6.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO