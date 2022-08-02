ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football’s recruiting slide, and looking ahead to Day 1 of preseason camp: Buckeye Talk

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Why Ohio State football kicker Jake Seibert is playing cornerback in preseason camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football players moving positions in preseason camp is common but notable, Thursday morning’s first practice included a true surprise. Jake Seibert received the exceedingly rare “CB/K” designation on the preseason roster distributed to the media. Sure enough, he wore No. 16 — not his usual No. 98 — and worked out with the cornerbacks in the drill periods open to reporters.
Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
Ohio State Kicker Is Making A Surprising Position Change

Since the first practice of preseason camp is finally here, the Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed their updated roster. Fans quickly noticed that Jake Seibert is participating at a new position. For the past two seasons, Seibert has been listed as a kicker for Ohio State. In 2020, he made...
What Ty Lockwood flipping to Alabama means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio --Ty Lockwood was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class more than a year before Signing Day, and now he’s gone. The nation’s No. 141 player and No. 9 tight end earned an offer from Alabama, attending its summer barbecue and now becomes the latest player the Buckeyes have lost to the Crimson Tide. He joins a list that includes targets like safety Caleb Downs, running backs Richard Young and Justice Haynes and offensive tackle Olaus Alinen.
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Ohio State's 2022 fall camp schedule

It all begins this week. Ohio State is still just over a month from kicking off the team's 2022 college football season, but the Buckeyes open fall camp on Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. From there, it's working and preparing until the season-opening game on Saturday, Sept. 3 when Notre Dame comes to Ohio Stadium for what is expected to be a top-10 primetime matchup.
The Football Fever: Day family getaway has the coach rested and ready for 2022 season

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day recently spent a good chunk of July back in his native New Hampshire.That's the best getaway and vacation opportunity before shifting into high gear to start the next college football season.Day played golf with his mentor Chip Kelly who was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire when Day was quarterbacking the Wildcats.It was on that recent trip that Day and Kelly found out they would be in the same conference again as Kelly's UCLA Bruins joined the Big Ten, effective 2024 with USC.The 43-year old Day begins his fourth season as the Ohio State coach this fall. He was able to enjoy that time with family while away and also get recharged to take on another season. "I think the secret is when you're with your family be with them," Day told ABC-6 at the recent Big Ten meetings, "when you're coaching do football."Ohio State kicks off the 2022 season September 3 against Notre Dame at Ohio StateThe 7:30 p.m. kick off will be televised on ABC 6.
First Test Approaches For “Young And Inexperienced” Buckeyes As Ohio State Heads to Bahamas For Important Exhibition Games

Chris Holtmann’s had two months to mold his revamped roster this offseason. Now it will be put to the test for the first time. The Ohio State men’s basketball team travels to the Bahamas to take on the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams as part its summer trip this week, and while the games are only exhibition matches, they’ll be of particular importance for a group with as many question marks as the Buckeyes.
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Woman recovering following Hilltop area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Columbus' South Hilltop. According to police, officers responded to a house along West Mound Street just after 4 a.m. When officers arrived they located a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her...
