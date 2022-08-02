Free concert on private island in Occoquan Bay draws hundreds of boaters

Read on www.insidenova.com
Inside Nova
Beauty queens featured at Brandy Station holds Firemen’s Fair
Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen will be in our parade and available afterwards at the Fairgrounds to meet and greet everyone at The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair. The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11....
northernvirginiamag.com
10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: A Pup’s Valley
BEST PET BOARDING/DAY CARE | BEST PET GROOMING | BEST PET TRAINING. Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. A Pup’s Valley offers a beautiful, clean, fun, and safe place for your pup to come play, get pampered, and stay. We offer cage-free dog daycare, as well as overnight boarding with private VIP and kennel suite options. Our grooming spa offers everything from nail trims and baths to full spa and grooming services. Does your pup need some help working on manners? We offer small group training classes in our facility year-round. Our classes include puppy training, basic obedience, and canine good citizen classes.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
Garden & Gun
A New Cookbook from Virginia’s Beloved Red Truck Bakery
This week, Brian Noyes of Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, Virginia, released a new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook, and it’s packed with eighty-plus recipes for pies, cakes, buckles, rolls, and more, including mouthwatering savories like heirloom tomato pie and crab cakes dabbed with jalapeño-cilantro mayonnaise.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Weekend Food and Wine Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Summer and Fall
Bring your appetite to these food-and-drink-focused events, and try everything from local wine and cider to chili, barbecue, and baked goods. Harvest season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning which food- and wine-themed festivals you’re going to pop by this year. Whether you want to taste the best culturally diverse cuisine in the region or sample one of 100 local wines without vineyard hopping, make sure to hit up these food and wine festivals.
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Cookies & Cream
Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. We are an ice cream shop that sells delicious Gifford's Ice Cream as well as homemade cookies and cinnamon rolls. We recently purchased this business that is now merging with Ghosted Concepts, our other business that sells sandwiches, chicken (and more – specifically Nashville Hot Chicken, and BBQ). We love to host private events as well as cater!
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
Falls Church News-Press
Restaurant Spotlight: Thompson Italian Provides an Upscale Dining Experience for Little City Residents
For an upscale dining experience, Thompson Italian — just off the corner of West Broad and Washington Street — offers a more sophisticated menu than those found at many nearby restaurants, but it is limited. With fewer choices, guesswork is easier with refined selections ranging from tagliatelle (roasted...
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia
If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
Professional trappers working to capture mangey Fairlington fox
ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from October 2021 about a Virginia woman trying to outsmart a shoe-stealing fox. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA)'s Animal Control Team and professional trappers are working together to capture a sly fox that has been described as mangey and thin.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Premier Turf and Landscaping
Premier Turf and Landscaping, Inc. Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. We are a family-owned and-operated full-service landscaping company that has provided service to the Northern Virginia community since 1995. We provide grounds maintenance services to HOAs and commercial properties, as well as landscape enhancement services for residential and commercial property owners. Enhancement services include landscape design, installation of trees and shrubs, stone and paver patios, retaining walls, and firepits. We also have a tree removal division with a certified arborist.
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
WTOP
Manassas man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
A Manassas, Virginia, man was one number away from hitting a Mega Millions jackpot worth some $131 million; instead he had to settle for $1 million. Not too shabby. Malcolm Meredith purchased the ticket at a Harris Teeter, and he let the computer select the numbers on his ticket. He...
Harris Pavilion at the City of Manassas
Arts are in the air. The Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas hosts concerts, dances, farmers’ markets, and ice skating in the winter. The Pavilion is named after Loy E. Harris, who was devoted to revitalizing Historic Downtown Manassas. As a local businessman and president of Historic Manassas Inc. (HMI) in the 1990s, he worked to transform vacant storefronts into vibrant businesses. With a vision to provide an anchor for the community to welcome arts and entertainment, and provide a “gathering place,” one of his projects was the completion of the Pavilion, which opened in 2000.
