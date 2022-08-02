Veteran line and returning signal caller set to lead the way for Spring Valley

Portsmouth is a special place. In Portsmouth, Jeremy Burnside found a rare sense of community and he was so loved by everyone. For this, Jeremy moved from Cleveland to establish Burnside Law as a place where regular people could stop in, get a slap on the back, and receive top-notch legal representation for some of the most complex injury cases, against powerful insurance companies. In doing so, Burnside law became a special place, too. Jeremy brought together an exceptional team of compassionate and like-minded lawyers, driven to achieve great results for each underdog who walks through the doors of that beautiful old, converted church. In the process, Burnside Law won state and even national recognition, right here in Portsmouth. Now, Burnside Law holds distinctions in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the National Top 100 trial lawyers, a 10-point superb rating in Avvo, and a spot in Super Lawyers Magazine. For this reason, the Burnside name will live on forever at the law firm of Burnside Brankamp.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO