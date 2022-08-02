Veteran line and returning signal caller set to lead the way for Spring Valley

Read on wvmetronews.com
Charleston High football three-peat to be celebrated at covid-delayed 50th reunion
The glory days of Charleston High School football, which featured three consecutive Class AAA championships from 1968-1970, will be celebrated Friday during a covid-delayed 50th reunion of the program’s three-peat in Class AAA. More than 40 former players and assistant coach Keith Pritt are expected to be on hand...
Younger group of Dots look to keep the momentum going at Poca
POCA, W.Va. — An impressive four-year run for the Poca Dots reached a pinnacle last fall. Since 2018, Seth Ramsey’s club has posted a 35-6 record. Last fall, the Dots advanced to the Class AA semifinals before falling to defending and eventual state champion Fairmont Senior. “I thought...
‘I’ve seen some great games’: WV principal has worked basketball games for more than 20 years
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From the Mountaineers beating Florida to 2022’s Basketball Tournament, if you follow basketball in the Charleston area, you’ve probably seen Matt Shock courtside. He’s been a huge part of Charleston high school and college basketball games for more than 20 years. “I started doing the games with my grandpa when I was probably 9 or […]
Burnside Law, Picking up the Torch
Portsmouth is a special place. In Portsmouth, Jeremy Burnside found a rare sense of community and he was so loved by everyone. For this, Jeremy moved from Cleveland to establish Burnside Law as a place where regular people could stop in, get a slap on the back, and receive top-notch legal representation for some of the most complex injury cases, against powerful insurance companies. In doing so, Burnside law became a special place, too. Jeremy brought together an exceptional team of compassionate and like-minded lawyers, driven to achieve great results for each underdog who walks through the doors of that beautiful old, converted church. In the process, Burnside Law won state and even national recognition, right here in Portsmouth. Now, Burnside Law holds distinctions in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the National Top 100 trial lawyers, a 10-point superb rating in Avvo, and a spot in Super Lawyers Magazine. For this reason, the Burnside name will live on forever at the law firm of Burnside Brankamp.
DHHR updates COVID numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.
Drum Corps from across the nation performing in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, Drum Corps Day, formally known as Drums Across the Tri-State, started with six Drum Corps units from across the country performing at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. The event started at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins is a big […]
Lanes back open on I-64 after crash near Institute Hill
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — A crash has closed the middle and fast lane of I-64E near Institute Hill. Metro 911 officials say this came in around 2:50 p.m. They say they are unsure if there are any injuries. The middle and fast lane is currently closed down, according to the WV511 cameras.
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
Charleston woman's Frontier bill spikes after not returning equipment
Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va. Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.
Kanawha, surrounding counties under flood watch through weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend. National Weather Service has placed most counties under a flood watch. NWS Meteorologist Ray Young...
What’s happening with the Jefferson Connector in South Charleston?
A lot of construction is going on in South Charleston. Crews have been working on the Jefferson Connecter for a while now.
Sissonville man reported missing
SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
Mingo County residents deal with flood damage and loss of service
CHATTAROY, W.Va. — A sudden flash flood Monday in Mingo County caused considerable infrastructure damage, but fortunately only a handful of residents in various communities saw severe damage to the living space of their homes. Residents in Chattaroy, Delbarton, and Ragland spent much of Tuesday cleaning out driveways, crawls...
Crews on scene of shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
Man accused of killing Capital HS student appears for pre-trial hearing in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit went through several pre-trial motions Tuesday ahead of a trial of a man accused of killing a Capital High School student last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, appeared virtually for a pre-trial hearing before being set to go on trial Aug....
