Sheboygan’s National Night Out is At End Park Tonight

Read on whbl.com
Related
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police Department receives donation for additional K-9 Unit
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force. According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
whbl.com
Sharon Samsal
Sharon L. Samsal, age 73, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She was born in Menominee, Michigan on September 1, 1948, the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle Johnson Saunier. Sharon attended local schools in Menominee, Michigan. She then married Reed...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing around 8 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
whbl.com
Brat Day Parade Re-Routed for Construction
The Sheboygan Jaycees, hosts of the annual Brat Days celebration, have announced a change in the route of the parade scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th. Due to construction on the original route, the parade will now progress from 8th and Center Avenue north on 8th Street to Erie Avenue, then west on Erie to North 13th/Water Street, and then south to Worker’s Water Street Park. Participants and parade watchers may then choose to continue on the pedestrian walkway along the north bank of the Sheboygan River to the festival grounds.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Police Department not hosting 2022 National Night Out
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department will not be holding National Night Out this year. Police Capt. Dan Baumann said the department has been unable to organize the event this year due to the temporary relocation of department personnel and resources and other factors related to planning National Night Out. The Waukesha Police Department has been temporarily relocated to the City Hall Annex building and to Waukesha City Hall while renovations take place at their headquarters, 1901 Delafield St..
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam’s National Night Out To Be Held At Swan Park Tuesday Night
(Beaver Dam) National Night Out is set to return to Beaver Dam Tuesday night. The community-building event focuses on crime prevention and awareness as well as enhancing the relationship between the community and law enforcement. Forty-five non-profit groups that provide a wide range of services will be at the event...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
Fox11online.com
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home
DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado. “I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and...
Endangered bumble bee discovered at Milwaukee County Zoo
During the annual Backyard Bumble Bee Count, one volunteer came across a rusty patched bumble bee pollinating a flower.
Fond du Lac working to control phosphorus levels in wastewater
Fond du Lac is working to treat phosphorus in wastewater, which, in excess, can cause algae blooms and potentially harm local wildlife.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County
August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
WISN
Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend
WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
whbl.com
Yvonne Hartman
Yvonne Annette Nouguier Hartman, 87, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Sunny Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born July 3, 1935 in San Francisco, CA, Yvonne was a daughter of the late Louis J. and Valerie Riblet Nouguier. She attended schools in San Francisco and received her G.E.D from Lakeshore Technical College in Sheboygan in 1987. On October 25, 1952, Yvonne was untied in marriage to Lester C. Hartman at the Fort Winfield Scott Chapel in the Presidio in San Francisco. They moved to Sheboygan and were married for 61 years before Lester preceded her in death on May 14, 2014.
Comments / 0