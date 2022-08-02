Read on www.wbaltv.com
Wbaltv.com
Heat Advisory in place, pop-up afternoon thunderstorms possible
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to be careful why outside today because we are in a Heat Advisory for most of Maryland, as the heat index will be in the 100's. She is also watching for a couple of pop-up thunderstorms starting in the afternoon through the early evening. The hot...
Wbaltv.com
Heat Advisory in place for most of Maryland, heat index up to 105°
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be under a Heat Advisory with temps in the high 90's and a heat index as high as 105 degrees. The risk of heat illness is increased at these times especially during the hottest times of the day from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m.
Maryland Weather: Alert Day for intense heat and humidity; severe storms pass through region
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area saw intense heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms on Friday. Some severe storms are popped up late in the day.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southern Harford County and southeastern Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Kent County until 8:15 p.m. Also, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties until 8:45 p.m.Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles & Prince George's counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
Maryland Weather: Comfortable start with warm front on the way
BALTIMORE --- We have a refreshing start for our Wednesday, but heat is on the horizon! We ditched the humidity overnight thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, a warm front is on the way, so our break from the sticky weather will be short-lived.Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 93 this afternoon and a low of 75 tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore and Annapolis areas. That means pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and those with asthma or heart disease.Intense heat and humidity is expected Thursday, with a high of 97 but feeling well into the triple digits. We could get a couple of spotty storms that evening. On Friday, a cold front will bring widespread storms, and more chances for storms this weekend.
mocoshow.com
PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)
PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
Wbaltv.com
'We just sat...in tears': Residents recall harrowing moments during eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. — Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. So, he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the rain and watched...
North Ocean Beach In Maryland Reopens After Military Debris Washes Up On Shore
A Maryland beach is reopened after it was forced to temporarily close due to several pieces of military munitions debris that washed ashore onto the sand over the past two weeks, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Parts of North Ocean Beach in the Maryland District of Assateague Island...
Wbaltv.com
PHOTOS: Mink Envy Lashes in Maryland
TOWSON, Md. — Mink Envy Lashes CEO/owner Ashlee Sarai started her business in Baltimore and it has now expanded to an empire. See the standout photos of some of the products.
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland
Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky in relief effort
LINTHICUM, Md. — The American Red Cross is helping with disaster relief efforts from flooding in Kentucky, including volunteers from Maryland. With bags in hand, Curt Luthye boarded a flight Thursday morning from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport headed to Kentucky, where he'll help coordinate Red Cross relief efforts for residents impacted by last month's deadly floods.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Young girl dies after Towson shooting; Biden signs order to protect abortion travel
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
WBOC
Maryland Receives Offshore Wind Workforce Grant
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday at Tradepoint Atlantic that the Maryland Department of Labor is being awarded the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for $22.9 million. The grant will fund a job expansion project aimed at supporting Maryland’s offshore wind industry. Maryland’s project is one...
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland back-to-school guide: What you need to know before the first day of school
Many Maryland school districts open for the first day of class at the end of August. Video above: Push for parents to get kids immunized before 2022-23 school year. This is a working guide that includes school start dates, information on what to buy during tax-free week and vaccination requirements.
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
