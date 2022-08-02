ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Security officer shoots male trying to stab female in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

Police: Security officer shoots man trying to stab woman in Brooklyn Park 00:21

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a security guard in Brooklyn Park shot a male who was trying to stab a female Monday night.

Brooklyn Park police were called to a shooting on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers learned that a licensed, on-duty security officer witnessed a male attempting to stab a female with a knife. The security officer shot the male.

The male who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police gave no word on the female's condition.

Police said this is an active investigation.

William F Hudalla
2d ago

Just another day at the Huntington Place apartment complex in Crooklyn Park

