Security officer shoots male trying to stab female in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a security guard in Brooklyn Park shot a male who was trying to stab a female Monday night.

Brooklyn Park police were called to a shooting on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers learned that a licensed, on-duty security officer witnessed a male attempting to stab a female with a knife. The security officer shot the male.

The male who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police gave no word on the female's condition.

Police said this is an active investigation.