Chautauqua County, NY

wrfalp.com

Chautauqua County Receive $1.28 Million from NYS to Enhance Emergency Communications

Chautauqua County has been awarded $1,284,018 in state funding to enhance emergency communications. The funds are part of a combined $100 million in state funding being awarded to 57 counties and New York City as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. These programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State

The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
ENVIRONMENT
Syracuse.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
NJ.com

The first winter forecast for 2022-23 is out: See what the Farmers’ Almanac says for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

The hottest day of summer 2022 may be upon us, but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to winter 2022-23. The almanac released its winter forecast on Wednesday, ahead of the latest edition’s release on Aug. 15. The almanac broadly calls for a stormy season in the eastern half of the U.S. and especially frigid temperatures in the North Central U.S., Great Lakes and Northeast.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Hidden Valley Camping Area Joining Jellystone Park Franchise Network

Hidden Valley Camping Area in Jamestown, New York is joining the Jellystone Park Franchise Network as Chautauqua County Jellystone Park. The campground that has been a fixture in Chautauqua County camping for over half a century will become New York’s sixth Jellystone park, according to a press release. “Adding...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
wnynewsnow.com

Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services

FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
SILVER CREEK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State

The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
HOBBIES
WIBX 950

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Olympia Sports Closing All Stores, Including 2 in Chautauqua County

Olympia Sports is closing all its remaining stores, including two in Chautauqua County, by the end of September. Footwear News reports the Maine-based sports retailer confirmed that all 35 stores would close, and liquidation sale have already started. A large banner on the retailer’s website confirms the news reading: “Everything must go! Closing Sale. All locations. See store for details. All sales final.”
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
97.5 WTBD

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
wnynewsnow.com

Historic Jamestown Trolley Looking For A Permanent Home

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic Jamestown Trolley car is looking for a permanent home, a place where it can be on display for the public to see. Bob Johnston, founder of the Jamestown Trolley Car Restoration Project, began efforts to restore Car #93 in 1996, after he located and acquired the old trolley car.
WIBX 950

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force reveals plans for major settlement

The Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force laid out its plan for the $63 million settlement it is set to receive by 2038. The funding is given out on a priority list, first going to retain positions created through an opioid grant set to run out soon. The county will then open new positions within the Health, Social Services and Probation departments, aimed at helping those affected by opioid use.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

