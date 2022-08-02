Israeli lidar maker Innoviz wins $4 billion Volkswagen contract for millions of sensors

It's never a bad day when an automaker announces that a vehicle will be manufactured here in the U.S. for American consumers. But that's only part of the story of the 2023 Volkswagen ID4, the compact electric SUV that's seeing production expanded from Germany to the United States, as it's also coming in with new pricing and a new entry-level battery pack to price it under $40,000. It also gets some new standard features, updated exterior colors and trim, and a new interior design.

