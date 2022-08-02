Israeli lidar maker Innoviz wins $4 billion Volkswagen contract for millions of sensors

Read on www.cnbc.com
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
MotorTrend Magazine
2026 Scout by Volkswagen: Motors, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: A resurrection of the long-dead Scout SUV as an electric vehicle by Volkswagen, which recently acquired rights to the name. We believe it will be a new stand-alone brand and not badged as a VW. Official teasers indicate both an SUV and a pickup are being developed, and we've rendered what we think it could look like for you here.
CARS・
insideevs.com
Stellantis Overtakes Tesla In Europe EV Sales, Targets Top Spot
Stellantis is on a roll in Europe when it comes to electric vehicle sales, with the Franco-Italo-American group overtaking Tesla in the first half of the year and closing in on Volkswagen Group. The automotive group born from the merger of France's PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The Welshman who accidentally threw out 8,000 Bitcoin in 2013 is mounting an $11 million campaign to get it back
Venture capitalists back the mother of all dumpster dives.
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
CNBC
Hackers drain nearly $200 million from crypto startup in 'free-for-all' attack
Hackers yanked almost $200 million in crypto from Nomad, a so-called blockchain bridge. Blockchain bridges allow users to transfer tokens from one network to another. They've become a prime target for hackers seeking to swindle investors out of millions. Hackers drained almost $200 million in cryptocurrency from Nomad, a tool...
insideevs.com
Opel / Vauxhall Astra Electric Hot Hatch Reportedly In Development
Even though Stellantis sold more EVs in Europe than Tesla in the first half of 2022, none of its electric models are particularly quick or exciting, since they are all based on the same two platforms (PSA’s EMP1 and EMP2) with the same 134 hp (100 kW) motor and 50 kWh battery pack. But according to a new report, that may change fairly soon as Opel / Vauxhall is reportedly working on a hot hatch version of the upcoming all-electric Astra.
CARS・
Axie Infinity CEO pulled out $3 million of crypto before $600 million hack was announced
While the gaming mainstream remains deeply distrustful of anything associated with crypto, one of the apparent successes was Axie Infinity: a Pokémon-style game built around pets called Axies that can be traded, battled and, of course, are claimed to have some sort of 'real' value. Axie Infinity's ecosystem was valued in the hundreds of millions. Then, on March 23, the company's 'sidechain' Ronin network was hacked, with the perpetrators stealing Ethereum and USDC stablecoins that were at the time valued in the region of $600 million.
CNBC
Nuclear power is on the brink of a $1 trillion resurgence, but one accident anywhere could stop that momentum
Demand for advanced nuclear reactors will be worth about $1 trillion globally, according to Secretary Granholm, at the Department of Energy. "The IAEA has moved quite fast from almost an intruder into a very welcomed participant in this dialogue" about decarbonizing the energy grid, said Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Suzuki Motor says demand strong despite economic concerns
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor (7269.T) said on Friday it did not see demand for vehicles slowing at home or in its key market of India amid growing concerns about a global economic downturn.
MotorTrend Magazine
Newly American-Made 2023 Volkswagen ID4 Is Moderately Priced
It's never a bad day when an automaker announces that a vehicle will be manufactured here in the U.S. for American consumers. But that's only part of the story of the 2023 Volkswagen ID4, the compact electric SUV that's seeing production expanded from Germany to the United States, as it's also coming in with new pricing and a new entry-level battery pack to price it under $40,000. It also gets some new standard features, updated exterior colors and trim, and a new interior design.
CNBC
The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play
AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
MotorAuthority
VW shows us redesigned Phaeton that never made production
It's been 20 years since Volkswagen launched its Phaeton on the market, and to mark the occasion the automaker has revealed the secret successor that was being developed for launch in the later part of the last decade. A decision to focus on electric mobility ultimately led to management pulling...
MLB・
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC warns Taiwan-China war would make everybody losers
If China were to invade Taiwan, the most-advanced chip factory in the world would be rendered "not operable," TSMC Chair Mark Liu said. "The war brings no winners, everybody's losers," Liu said. He said an invasion would cause economic turmoil for China, Taiwan and Western countries. If China were to...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
motor1.com
Volkswagen Group unveils its first electric flying taxi prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
What Amazon Just Said Could Mean Billions in More Growth
Management believes Amazon Web Services is still in the early stages of growth.
CNBC
Automakers press Senator Manchin for changes to EV tax credit proposal
Automakers want Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to revisit his proposal to restructure the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, raising fears it could be largely unworkable because of new sourcing requirements for battery components and critical minerals. Manchin on Tuesday expressed little interest in revising his proposal. Automakers want Democratic Senator...
CNBC
These are the companies racing to dominate the fragmented auto dealership industry
Car dealerships have been mom and pop businesses for much of their existence. But the industry is slowly consolidating. Six publicly traded dealership groups — AutoNation, Lithia Motors, Group 1 Automotive, Sonic Automotive, Penske, and Asbury Automotive Group — have been on a shopping spree in recent years, buying up a small but growing share of dealerships. And they've been wildly profitable.
