Monkey spotted roaming around Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Believe it or not, residents believe they saw a monkey running around Cape Coral.

No one knows where it came from, but the neighborhood is investigating to find out.

It all started with a community Facebook post about someone seeing a rare animal in Cape Coral.

“He was about two feet,” resident Chris Ledford said.

Ledford described seeing something mysterious right outside his house. He was on the porch talking with a friend, and his friend caught a glimpse first. It wasn’t an armadillo, racoon or possum but rather a monkey.

“I looked at him and was like, that’s a … Monkey,” he said.

While they were questioning what they actually saw, they heard rattling and saw it again, a monkey jumping out of the bushes.

“We do the normal person thing of walking over to try and find what it is, we heard a racket in there,” he said. “But I didn’t see him again.”

Ledford said it looked like a capuchin monkey. Which he said he has seen many posts about on social media.

“I keep trying to find him, I put food over there and a couple times it’s been empty,” Ledford said. “I can’t say it was him that got it but, yea it was kind of wild.”

He said it is possible the monkey ran away from home and is lost.

“I dont know Ive been over there a couple of times but, and there’s nothing so you know what, maybe it was a bigfoot,” he said.

Although nobody else has seen the monkey, it might not be the last sighting in this community.