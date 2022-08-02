Brandon Weatherz: Strong storms possible today and tonight

Read on www.wdio.com
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
What’s ahead for hurricane season? NOAA has an update and a prediction on storms
It’s been a quiet hurricane season so far, but NOAA says a busy peak is ahead.
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms, record-breaking heat and 60 mph wind gusts stoke McKinney Fire
"When things get going like that on a fire, it gets really difficult."
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
Storms continue today
The rain and thunderstorms continue again throughout today. “After widespread rain, Monday afternoon, expect much of the same Tuesday. With abundant tropical moisture overhead, some storms could be heavy at times.
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
Dangerous US heat will continue as storms set for Plains, mid-Atlantic
Oppressive and dangerous heat is set to continue across large portions of the U.S., as more hot, muggy and hazy conditions linger. Heat advisories have been issued from northern Texas to parts of southern Illinois and Indiana, and then eastward to the Carolinas. Some of the hottest cities will include...
Tens of millions of people at risk from severe storms over next two days while 64 million deal with extreme heat
On Tuesday, an intense and long-lived line of severe thunderstorms called a derecho charged across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This line of thunderstorms produced wind gusts as high as 99 mph in Howard, South Dakota, and 96 mph in Huron, South Dakota, while carving a path of damage across at least half a dozen different states.
NEXT WEATHER Chief Meteorologist/Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera weighs in on quiet start to hurricane season
MIAMI - Where are the Hurricanes?I'm getting asked that a lot. This is the 7th consecutive year that conditions in the Tropical Atlantic Basin have been favorable for an above-average season.NOAA, seeing these signals, has once again predicted we will check off a lot of names this year. Yet so far, we've only used three and it's already August.So why are things so quiet? Is the Saharan dust I've been going on about the culprit?Well before I get into that let's keep things in perspective.From a climatological view, the majority of tropical activity doesn't happen until August. In fact, the "peak"...
