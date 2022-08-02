Read on www.wfmj.com
Podcast: Political strategist assesses Senate races for Ohio, Pennsylvania
In today's 21 News Podcast, Managing Editor J. Breen Mitchell speaks with best-selling author and political strategist, Lis Smith, who has worked for many politicians - all the way up to Pete Buttigieg's 2020 Presidential campaign. Listen to her take on the Senate race between Tim Ryan against J.D. Vance,...
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
One Pennsylvanian is $206.9 million richer after being sold the winning ticket for Powerball's August 3 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at a Sheetz in New Stanton, which will earn a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket. The jackpot is $206.9 million or $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces school safety measures, talks arming teachers
After a rash of school shootings across the country, Governor Mike DeWine announced his plans for increased safety measures in every school across Ohio. "THE GOAL IS THAT NO MATTER WHERE A CHILD GOES TO SCHOOL, THAT THESE BASIC SAFETY NEEDS ARE MET WITHIN THAT SCHOOL WHERE THE CHILD GOES," Governor DeWine said.
Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we're coming for you.”
Lakeview teacher named 1 of 4 finalists for Ohio Teacher of Year
Lakeview Elementary School teacher Melissa Kmetz was named one of four finalists for Ohio Teacher of Year. In June, 10 teachers were named State Board District Teachers of the Year and this week that list was narrowed to four. The three other finalists are Kathleen Pugh from Canton City Schools,...
Spotty showers, storms and plenty of humidity through the weekend
Tropical downpours impacted parts of the Valley on Thursday, as a stalling front helped squeeze out some of the atmosphere's plentiful moisture. That front will have essentially washout out by Friday and Saturday, leading to smaller overall rain chances for our area. However, a pop-up shower or storm will remain a possibility each day...particularly in the afternoon. Sunday and Monday will bring similar weather. We will have to watch for pockets of fog each morning. High temperatures Saturday-Monday will be well into the 80s.
National Fuel Gas announces 26% rate hike
As of this week, National Fuel Gas customers in Mercer and other Pennsylvania counties are paying more for natural gas. National Fuel has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective Aug. 1, 2022. According to National fuel, the adjustment increases...
City supports plans to renovate historic downtown Huntington building into apartment units
The historic Huntington building in downtown Youngstown on Market Street may soon serve a new purpose. There are plans to renovate the structure into an apartment space, and developers presented the idea to the city Tuesday. The building was originally finished being built in the 1920s and thanks to a...
One injured in car-truck crash in Unity
One man is being treated at Mercy Hospital in Boardman following a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Unity Township. According to State Troopers, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Routes 14 and 170. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries...
