ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
INDIANA STATE
WFMJ.com

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

One Pennsylvanian is $206.9 million richer after being sold the winning ticket for Powerball's August 3 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at a Sheetz in New Stanton, which will earn a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket. The jackpot is $206.9 million or $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding.
NEW STANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Middletown, OH
City
Austintown, OH
City
Calcutta, OH
City
Hanover, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Youngstown, OH
WFMJ.com

Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we're coming for you.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WFMJ.com

Lakeview teacher named 1 of 4 finalists for Ohio Teacher of Year

Lakeview Elementary School teacher Melissa Kmetz was named one of four finalists for Ohio Teacher of Year. In June, 10 teachers were named State Board District Teachers of the Year and this week that list was narrowed to four. The three other finalists are Kathleen Pugh from Canton City Schools,...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Spotty showers, storms and plenty of humidity through the weekend

Tropical downpours impacted parts of the Valley on Thursday, as a stalling front helped squeeze out some of the atmosphere's plentiful moisture. That front will have essentially washout out by Friday and Saturday, leading to smaller overall rain chances for our area. However, a pop-up shower or storm will remain a possibility each day...particularly in the afternoon. Sunday and Monday will bring similar weather. We will have to watch for pockets of fog each morning. High temperatures Saturday-Monday will be well into the 80s.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

National Fuel Gas announces 26% rate hike

As of this week, National Fuel Gas customers in Mercer and other Pennsylvania counties are paying more for natural gas. National Fuel has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective Aug. 1, 2022. According to National fuel, the adjustment increases...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
WFMJ.com

One injured in car-truck crash in Unity

One man is being treated at Mercy Hospital in Boardman following a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Unity Township. According to State Troopers, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Routes 14 and 170. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries...
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy