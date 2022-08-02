Read on www.kglonews.com
‘Soak it in’: Sioux Falls little league preps for Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls little league team won the state championship last week and now they'll represent team South Dakota in the Little League World Series Midwest Regional.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Letter From Iowa: The State Games,the Dew Tour and the Power of Sports
Sports play a vital economic role for destinations looking to attracting visitors. They also, in their finest moments, provide inspiring examples of humanity at its best. Over the weekend of July 29–30 in Ames and Des Moines, Iowa, two events — one amateur, one professional — spoke to each of those aspects. They also served as a reminder of the importance that sports play to help cities craft an identity, to inspire people of all ages to stay active, and to encourage others to explore new parts of the world they’ve never experienced.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks face Wild in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee...
KGLO News
Iowa basketball league to settle youth exploitation lawsuit
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2008, file photo, Iowa Barnstormers coach Greg Stephen poses for a photo in Des Moines, Iowa. An Iowa-based youth basketball league has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by former players who were victimized by a former coach Stephen, who secretly recorded them undressing or obtained nude photos of them and is now serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual exploitation of minors. (Michael Zamora/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
