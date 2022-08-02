ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Advice From Financial Advisors

How do you know that your financial advisor’s advice is in your best interest? While many advisors are fiduciaries required to put your financial interests first, that doesn’t always protect you from inappropriate, outdated or just plain bad advice. Whenever you get financial advice, the best policy is...
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Retirees, Make the Most of a Roth's Back Door

The Roth IRA is that rare prize in the U.S. Tax code: a way to earn tax-free income. Savers using these accounts withdraw their investment gains completely tax-free in retirement. The government designed this generous tax break for the middle class, which is why the Roth has strict income limits for who can use it. In 2022, you cannot contribute directly to a Roth IRA if you're single and have a modified adjusted gross income of more than $144,000 or are married with joint modified AGI over $214,000.
What is a Fiduciary?

A fiduciary is someone who’s legally and ethically bound to put the interests of their client or another person above their own. Typically, a fiduciary manages money, assets, or property for a client or beneficiary. If a fiduciary breaches their duty, they can be held legally liable. What is...
12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last

It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
Financial Advice I Would Give My Younger Self – Planning for a Young Family

As a planning expert frequently on the lecture tour, I often get asked, “What else should we know?” I always look at the younger audience members and think – if only I knew this back when. That’s the motivation behind this expert series on planning advice I would give to my younger self. Last month, I penned the first of four articles and began with the topic of planning for education funding. This month, I shall follow my younger self past college and my first job, and into the next “typical” stage in life – getting married and starting a family.
Benefits Redesign Through a Lens of Payroll and Retirement Plans

A Benefits Redesign might be what your company needs! Financial stress is a big concern for employers. Inflation is on the rise, and many Americans are dealing with financial anxiety and stress. Employers who want to recruit and retain top talent in today’s ultra-tight labor market must consider implementing a “financial security” strategy – benefits redesign can help employees feel like they have a solid handle on their finances. This also helps them be more focused and productive at work.
