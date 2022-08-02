Read on thelakewoodscoop.com
Bad Advice From Financial Advisors
How do you know that your financial advisor’s advice is in your best interest? While many advisors are fiduciaries required to put your financial interests first, that doesn’t always protect you from inappropriate, outdated or just plain bad advice. Whenever you get financial advice, the best policy is...
Generational and Gender Differences in Approach to Estate Planning
Since the start of the pandemic, our lives have changed in a variety of ways, from increases in telemedicine and working from home to virtually learning. The new normal has become, well, normal.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
The 2 ways Californians will receive their new stimulus payments
According to state authorities, Californians will receive their inflation relief payments in a few months. In the meantime, many are curious about how they might will be receiving their check once the payment date arrives.
7 Things To Know About Social Security and Retirement for 2022
Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...
Retirees, Make the Most of a Roth's Back Door
The Roth IRA is that rare prize in the U.S. Tax code: a way to earn tax-free income. Savers using these accounts withdraw their investment gains completely tax-free in retirement. The government designed this generous tax break for the middle class, which is why the Roth has strict income limits for who can use it. In 2022, you cannot contribute directly to a Roth IRA if you're single and have a modified adjusted gross income of more than $144,000 or are married with joint modified AGI over $214,000.
Motley Fool
What is a Fiduciary?
A fiduciary is someone who’s legally and ethically bound to put the interests of their client or another person above their own. Typically, a fiduciary manages money, assets, or property for a client or beneficiary. If a fiduciary breaches their duty, they can be held legally liable. What is...
12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last
It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
Financial Advice I Would Give My Younger Self – Planning for a Young Family
As a planning expert frequently on the lecture tour, I often get asked, “What else should we know?” I always look at the younger audience members and think – if only I knew this back when. That’s the motivation behind this expert series on planning advice I would give to my younger self. Last month, I penned the first of four articles and began with the topic of planning for education funding. This month, I shall follow my younger self past college and my first job, and into the next “typical” stage in life – getting married and starting a family.
401ktv.com
Benefits Redesign Through a Lens of Payroll and Retirement Plans
A Benefits Redesign might be what your company needs! Financial stress is a big concern for employers. Inflation is on the rise, and many Americans are dealing with financial anxiety and stress. Employers who want to recruit and retain top talent in today’s ultra-tight labor market must consider implementing a “financial security” strategy – benefits redesign can help employees feel like they have a solid handle on their finances. This also helps them be more focused and productive at work.
