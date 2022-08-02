Read on connecticut.news12.com
Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4
News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train.
Hopewell Starbucks baristas are on strike, say company is uncooperative
Baristas at the Hopewell Starbucks in Mercer County were the first in New Jersey to vote unanimously to unionize in April.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in June.
Guide: Festivals happening across Long Island
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening on Long Island. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. ONGOING EVENTS. All Summer Long. Food Truck Fridays Levittown. Location: 3434...
State cannabis commission seeks to improve equity for recreational licenses
Minority, women and veteran entrepreneurs looking to break into New jersey’s marijuana market continue to face challenges.
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night. The storms caused major flooding on roadways in southern New Jersey and prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings. LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates. Lakewood police say they have had to make numerous rescues...
HEAT ALERT: Tracking potential isolated storms into the weekend; temps remain in the 90s
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the heat will be the main concern. He says that New Jersey still will not see any beneficial rainfall, despite some isolated storms in the forecast..
