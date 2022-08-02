ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal School brings on two new leaders

By Jake Magee
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

The Honey Tree Preschool & Child Care Center to celebrate 40th anniversary in Cy-Fair

The Honey Tree Preschool & Child Care Center will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Aug. 22 at 18629 Hwy. 249, Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Honey Tree Preschool & Child Care Center will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Aug. 22 at 18629 Hwy. 249, Houston. The business will have small celebrations throughout the month of August. The child care center offers infant care for ages 6 weeks-2.5 years old, a preschool program for ages 2.5-pre-K, and before- and after-school care. 281-955-8033. www.thehoneytreepreschool.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August

Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
SPRING, TX
KIAH

Former HISD teacher becomes entrepreneur, starts Cupcake Kitchen Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houston Independent School District teacher decided to leave the classroom after 15 years to turn her baking side hustle into a business that’s now thriving. Patrice Farooq is the owner of Cupcake Kitchen Houston. She joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about her journey and the opening of her […]
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pickleball courts opening at Weekley Community Center in Cypress

The game of pickleball uses a perforated ball similar to a Wiffle ball. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is hosting a ribbon cutting for three new outdoor pickleball courts at Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and lessons provided by Katy Pickleball.
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Houston

Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners

Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
BELLAIRE, TX
forwardtimes.com

Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Black Alumni Network, (HSPVA BAN) to Host 50th Anniversary Homecoming Weekend of Events

Houston’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Black Alumni Network (HSPVA BAN) is set to host a 50th anniversary homecoming weekend, “Celebrating The Gold Standard” with 3-days of networking, performances, and class reunion events with acclaimed alumni from Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August 7, 2022. Each event will take place at various venues with historical significance to the school’s existence including its original building.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

West University Place lays out facility upgrades in new plan

The city of West University Place is undertaking the largest public facilities makeover in the city’s history as spacing issues and aged infrastructure creep in. Since December, West University has held a series of public meetings to discuss its five-year facilities master plan, which involves adding, renovating, expanding and relocating key city buildings. The facilities plan is part of the city’s broader $174.26 million capital improvement plan outlining various projects, including street and road paving, and water line replacements.
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Early Childhood Education#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips
Community Impact Houston

Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers

The Spring Creek County Historical Association operates the Tomball Museum Center. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball Museum Center has been operating since the early 1960s under the Spring Creek County Historical Association. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the museum center has faced financial burdens due to operations being halted, Museum Director Mary McCoy said in an interview.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy

Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Parenting
Community Impact Houston

20 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Saltgrass Steak House is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, offering portions of its proceeds to Houston Food Bank. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

3 events to check out in the Conroe, Montgomery area this weekend, Aug. 5-7

Events include a winery tour, farmers markets and a statewide sales tax holiday. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Aug. 5-7: Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies. Round up last-minute back-to-school supplies shopping this weekend. The annual Texas sales tax holiday is when state law exempts items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100 from sales tax. According to previous Community Impact Newspaper reporting, qualifying Items can be purchased in stores, online, via phone or through the mail. The selected tax-free clothing and school supplies are listed on the comptroller's website. www.texastaxholiday.org.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy