St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal School brings on two new leaders

Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
The Honey Tree Preschool & Child Care Center to celebrate 40th anniversary in Cy-Fair
The Honey Tree Preschool & Child Care Center will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Aug. 22 at 18629 Hwy. 249, Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Honey Tree Preschool & Child Care Center will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Aug. 22 at 18629 Hwy. 249, Houston. The business will have small celebrations throughout the month of August. The child care center offers infant care for ages 6 weeks-2.5 years old, a preschool program for ages 2.5-pre-K, and before- and after-school care. 281-955-8033. www.thehoneytreepreschool.com.
Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August
Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
Former HISD teacher becomes entrepreneur, starts Cupcake Kitchen Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houston Independent School District teacher decided to leave the classroom after 15 years to turn her baking side hustle into a business that’s now thriving. Patrice Farooq is the owner of Cupcake Kitchen Houston. She joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about her journey and the opening of her […]
Pickleball courts opening at Weekley Community Center in Cypress
The game of pickleball uses a perforated ball similar to a Wiffle ball. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is hosting a ribbon cutting for three new outdoor pickleball courts at Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and lessons provided by Katy Pickleball.
Tutoring company Sylvan Learning of Bellaire celebrates new owners
Sylvan Learning of Bellaire is celebrating its new owners Aug. 6. (Courtesy C2 Education) Sylvan Learning of Bellaire, a K-12 tutoring company, is celebrating it new incoming owners, Yvette and Jesse Johnson. A ribbon cutting will be held Aug. 6 at 5316 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. Sylvan Learning offers special lessons for SAT, ACT and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test prep as well as lessons in science, technology, engineering and math fields, such as coding and robotics. 713-280-3343. locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bellaire-tx.
How to donate to, get help from back-to-school events in Rice Village, Gulfton, Sharpstown Aug. 5-7
A new school year will kick off later in August, and there are several back-to-school drives and donation opportunities taking place over the Aug. 5-7 weekend, including in Rice Village, and in the Gulfton and Sharpstown areas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new school year will kick off later in August,...
forwardtimes.com
Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Black Alumni Network, (HSPVA BAN) to Host 50th Anniversary Homecoming Weekend of Events
Houston’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Black Alumni Network (HSPVA BAN) is set to host a 50th anniversary homecoming weekend, “Celebrating The Gold Standard” with 3-days of networking, performances, and class reunion events with acclaimed alumni from Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August 7, 2022. Each event will take place at various venues with historical significance to the school’s existence including its original building.
West University Place lays out facility upgrades in new plan
The city of West University Place is undertaking the largest public facilities makeover in the city’s history as spacing issues and aged infrastructure creep in. Since December, West University has held a series of public meetings to discuss its five-year facilities master plan, which involves adding, renovating, expanding and relocating key city buildings. The facilities plan is part of the city’s broader $174.26 million capital improvement plan outlining various projects, including street and road paving, and water line replacements.
Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers
The Spring Creek County Historical Association operates the Tomball Museum Center. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball Museum Center has been operating since the early 1960s under the Spring Creek County Historical Association. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the museum center has faced financial burdens due to operations being halted, Museum Director Mary McCoy said in an interview.
Spring ISD bond steering committee to present $850M bond issue to trustees Aug. 4
Members of the steering committee will present bond recommendations to the board of trustees at its Aug. 4 meeting. The board will ultimately decide whether to call for a bond election, putting the issue to voters on November ballots.(Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 2, Spring ISD’s 2022 bond steering...
Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar now open in Katy
Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails. (Courtesy Blue Bird) Blue Bird Live Music Restaurant & Bar opened July 30 at 1645 Winding Hollow Drive, Ste. 208, Katy. Blue Bird offers American food and specialty cocktails along with live music. 346-251-5090. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community Impact...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Finally Someone Gets Me’: 15-Year-Old Who Struggled with Autism Makes History as the Youngest Person to Graduate from Sam Houston State University
A teenage Black boy is set to make history at one of the state universities in Houston. This fall, he will be the youngest person to earn a degree from that school. Fifteen-year-old Nehemiah Juniel will be the youngest person to ever graduate from. . The young scholar will receive...
Click2Houston.com
Family of Arlene Alvarez holds news conference after home burglarized to urge community to rally against crime in Harris County
HOUSTON – The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl who died after she was shot by a man who opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM last year held a news conference Thursday to urge the community to rally against increased crime in Harris County. The news...
20 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Saltgrass Steak House is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, offering portions of its proceeds to Houston Food Bank. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
Dallas-based chain Zalat Pizza to open near the Texas Medical Center
Zalat Pizza is opening its sixth Houston-area location Aug. 9, west of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza, a Dallas-based chain restaurant, is opening Aug. 9 west of the Texas Medical Center at 2303 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. The pizzeria features in-house, from-scratch recipes with its own...
Alvin Community College brings back computer numerical control program for fall
Students seeking to become certified in computer numerical control, or CNC, will be able to do so at Alvin Community College starting in August. (Courtesy Pexels) Students seeking to become certified in computer numerical control, or CNC, will be able to do so at Alvin Community College starting in August.
3 events to check out in the Conroe, Montgomery area this weekend, Aug. 5-7
Events include a winery tour, farmers markets and a statewide sales tax holiday. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Aug. 5-7: Texas sales tax holiday on school supplies. Round up last-minute back-to-school supplies shopping this weekend. The annual Texas sales tax holiday is when state law exempts items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100 from sales tax. According to previous Community Impact Newspaper reporting, qualifying Items can be purchased in stores, online, via phone or through the mail. The selected tax-free clothing and school supplies are listed on the comptroller's website. www.texastaxholiday.org.
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
