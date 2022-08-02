Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects

Read on www.timesnews.net
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Breaking: Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
Two committees hold differing recommendations on purchase of equipment for Carter County constables.
ELIZABETHTON — One committee of the Carter County Commission is at odds with another county committee over a proposal to provide some funds from the American Rescue Plan for the purchase of equipment for county constables. The Health and Welfare Committee was assigned the task of prioritizing how to...
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Johnson, Malone and Tomita win Washington County Commissioner elections
Only three of 15 Washington County Commission seats were contested in Thursday’s election. In the 2nd District, Republican nominee Marty Johnson beat out independent candidate Billy Austin for the seat with 77% of the vote. Johnson received 697 votes while Austin collected 207.
Candidate Reeves retracts Ballad donation statement after legal action threatened
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate James Reeves has retracted a statement he made Tuesday about campaign donations to his opponent after Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine demanded such a retraction Thursday morning and threatened legal action against Reeves. “He referenced that (current mayor) Joe Grandy has taken money from Ballad,” Levine […]
County Mayor contested race in Unicoi County
It’s election day in Unicoi County. Polls will open at all locations across the county beginning at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can find their appropriate election day polling place by visiting https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ or downloading the GoVoteTN app.
Carter County Election
ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County General Election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the election commission to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The...
Fire official urges Kingsport BMA to consider burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshal Chris Vandagriff asked the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider adopting a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
Robinson, Price and Hughes re-elected to Sullivan school board
BLOUNTVILLE — Three incumbents unopposed on Thursday’s general election ballot have been elected to four-year terms on the seven- member Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial election results from Thursday night. All ran and were elected as Republicans. No Democrats sought the office in the first...
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Storm Drain Art Contest wins Public Outreach Award
KINGSPORT — The city has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, municipal officials announced Tuesday. The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest, an annual competition now in its fifth year, during which participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a news release.
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
Carter County election features contested races for mayor and sheriff
David Crockett High School seeks donations for flood victims
David Crockett High School is collecting donations until Friday evening for the students and community of Letcher County Central High School in Kentucky after their community was hit hard by recent flooding. Letcher County, only two hours away from Johnson City, has seen historic flooding in the past week, and...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Board approves consolidating beer, wine sales
Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
Carter County sheriff candidates speak on SRO and jail staffing shortages
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the eve of the August general election, candidates for Carter County sheriff spoke to News Channel 11 about the staffing shortages in the county jail and school resource officer program. Mike Fraley beat Sheriff Dexter Lunceford in the Republican primary in May. Fraley is a long-time veteran of the Carter […]
