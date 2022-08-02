You're going to want to dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, pack some extra water, and some of you will probably want to have umbrella handy on your way out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered to our east will build further into northern California today, and that will drive hotter temperatures back into our forecast. Low pressure off the coast will continue to tap into monsoonal moisture from our south and draw it north into our region through the day. that monsoonal moisture will drive unstable conditions, and is what's giving us more chances for showers and thunderstorms in your Tuesday forecast. The threat of thunderstorms will be the biggest reason for elevated fire danger across our region, and that's what's prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger to remain in effect through 11pm Tuesday in Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. Fire danger will range from moderate to high this afternoon to evening. Skies have been clearing overnight and will start out mostly sunny today. We'll have increasing clouds from late morning through this afternoon, and the potential for showers and thunderstorms will ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening. The best potential for thunderstorm development will be from the northern end of the valley to the north, with a chance for some thunderstorm activity in the northern Sierra as well. Northern Shasta and Siskiyou Counties are looking like the most likely areas for thunderstorms to occur later today. Temperatures are starting out a bit cooler this morning, but will become hotter for your afternoon. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 60's to around 70 degrees overnight, while our mountain areas are ranging from the 50's to 60's. Winds are mostly out of the northeast and light early today, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon. Sustained winds to 10mph and gusts to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 98 to 104 degree range in the valley this afternoon, while our mountain and foothill areas end up in the low 80's to mid 90's today.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO