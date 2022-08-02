Read on kqennewsradio.com
Related
Klamath Falls News
Red Flag Warnings issued for 4th straight day
MEDFORD, Ore. - While cloud cover and showers along and near the Cascades this morning will limit the potential for thunderstorm development in that area for much of the afternoon, areas west and east of that cloud cover are likely to see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. This evening through early...
actionnewsnow.com
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
oregontoday.net
Quake off Oregon Coast, Aug. 4
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up with more showers & thunderstorms possible
You're going to want to dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, pack some extra water, and some of you will probably want to have umbrella handy on your way out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered to our east will build further into northern California today, and that will drive hotter temperatures back into our forecast. Low pressure off the coast will continue to tap into monsoonal moisture from our south and draw it north into our region through the day. that monsoonal moisture will drive unstable conditions, and is what's giving us more chances for showers and thunderstorms in your Tuesday forecast. The threat of thunderstorms will be the biggest reason for elevated fire danger across our region, and that's what's prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger to remain in effect through 11pm Tuesday in Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. Fire danger will range from moderate to high this afternoon to evening. Skies have been clearing overnight and will start out mostly sunny today. We'll have increasing clouds from late morning through this afternoon, and the potential for showers and thunderstorms will ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening. The best potential for thunderstorm development will be from the northern end of the valley to the north, with a chance for some thunderstorm activity in the northern Sierra as well. Northern Shasta and Siskiyou Counties are looking like the most likely areas for thunderstorms to occur later today. Temperatures are starting out a bit cooler this morning, but will become hotter for your afternoon. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 60's to around 70 degrees overnight, while our mountain areas are ranging from the 50's to 60's. Winds are mostly out of the northeast and light early today, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon. Sustained winds to 10mph and gusts to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 98 to 104 degree range in the valley this afternoon, while our mountain and foothill areas end up in the low 80's to mid 90's today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
RESPONDERS PREPOSITIONED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING
With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in southwestern Oregon * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 658 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dodge Bridge Jackson County Park, or 12 miles north of Medford, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eagle Point, Dodge Bridge Jackson County Park and Upper Table Rock Trailhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
KDRV
Red Flag Warning shutting down Prescott Park for several hours in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- Because of current weather conditions across Southern Oregon, the US National Weather Service Medford Oregon has issued a Red Flag Warning for Medford from 2-8 p.m. today (July 30). According to Medford City Officials, Prescott Park will be closed to the public throughout the duration of this warning.
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
kpic
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
Air advisory remains in effect for Klamath and Jackson counties
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 5, for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, Calif. ** Información en español.**. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP, VEHICLE ROLLS
A driver falling asleep led to a roll-over accident Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:45 p.m. the single-vehicle wreck took place in the 32,000 block of Tiller Trail Highway. The driver said he had been fatigued after fishing all morning. His SUV left the roadway and went into the ditch at low speeds before landing on its top. The man was not seriously injured. The vehicle was towed away.
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
Death toll rises to 4 in massive McKinney Fire burning near Oregon border, officials say
The out of control McKinney Fire burning near the Oregon border is being blamed for two more deaths.
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
Comments / 0