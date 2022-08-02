ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What to watch: Trump effect looms large in Arizona’s primary election

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR.com
 2 days ago
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning

When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrats boost Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Lake in GOP primary

The Arizona Democratic Party is disparaging a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, in an apparent attempt at helping Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kari Lake, figuring the latter would be easier to beat in November. The state party sent out a statement Tuesday detailing past donations to Democratic candidates from Robson,...
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus

Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-Sen. David Perdue says he has 'differences' with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but wants to 'help' him beat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race

David Perdue said he wants to "help" Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race. "Governor Kemp and I have differences. There's no doubt about that," he said on a recent podcast. Perdue, with the backing of Trump, unsuccessfully challenged Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Former Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These races from the Arizona primary election don't yet have a winner

The results in so far from Tuesday's primary election in Arizona have provided some definitive answers, but the outcomes of a few big contests are still up in the air. Republican candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are still locked in a tight race, though Lake's lead has grown since she first took the lead early Wednesday morning. It still may take several days to know who won, as counties count mail-in ballots that were dropped off...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Primaries test Trump's hold on Republican Party

Voters in five states are picking their party's nominees for November's midterm elections. In Arizona, dueling Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are once again exposing divisions. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
ARIZONA STATE

