How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status

Read on www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Area coffee chain, rainbow ramen and more new restaurants to open in Oakland's Jack London Square
Rainbow-colored ramen, sushi, tacos, coffee and more.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Thrillist
14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
Considering this city’s prime location between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay, it’s no surprise that we have some of the best seafood in the country. This is especially true for the SF trifecta of Dungeness crab, oysters, and our signature Cioppino—an Italian-American fish stew that originated in our fine City by the Bay.
San Francisco’s Club Deluxe, a cherished Haight-Ashbury music venue, reportedly closing
Supervisor Dean Preston is trying to help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission
After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
Papalote's Victor Escobedo is the SF salsa king behind one of the Mission's busiest taquerias
"I stand here like, look at the Mission. This is an amazing place that saw me grow up."
San Francisco’s Bar Agricole finally reopens after a two-year closure
"We are happy to be a part of the city again."
hoodline.com
New jazz bar and restaurant hopes to rekindle the once thriving music scene in North Beach
A new restaurant and bar in the works in North Beach is hoping to ramp up San Francisco’s jazz scene in a major way. Keys Jazz Bistro is hoping to open by the end of the year at 498 Broadway in the roomy 4,000-square-foot space formerly held by Horizon Restaurant and Lounge. The location was also the site of Vanessi's Italian Restaurant for more than 50 years. Keys Jazz Bistro is being opened by Simon Rowe, a jazz piano player and former professor at San Francisco's Conservatory of Music. "We want to have a very nice high-quality casual dining offering. I'm confident there's a strong desire for that mixture of concertizing and socializing and food and drink," Rowe told the SF Business Times.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
The Daily 08-04-22: The ‘humiliating’ saga of a Bay Area sheriff and a Batmobile
A custom, functional replica of a 1966 Batmobile, complete with a working flamethrower, is at the core of a legal spat between a Bay Area real estate agent and an Indiana minister — a spat that may have illicitly involved Bay Area sheriff's investigators flying halfway across the country to conduct a raid. Read more. • Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market • UC Berkeley student favorite restaurant Thai Noodle II has closed after 15 years
SFist
Haight Street Swing Bar Club Deluxe is Apparently Closing, But Supervisor Preston Vows a Fight
The 33-year-old jazz and swing venue Club Deluxe is closing, according to a statement circulating on social media attributed to its owner, but its district’s supervisor Dean Preston is exploring paths to keep the venue open at the same location. Social media was awash Tuesday night with a statement...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily 08-04-22 Cowgirl Creamery closing its last Bay Area retail store
Cowgirl Creamery is closing its remaining retail presence at Point Reyes Station after 25 years. The Bay Area institution, best known for its selection of artisan soft cheeses like its famous Mt. Tam, made the announcement on Thursday in an Instagram post that said the store would permanently close next month. • StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees • ‘I have done everything I can’: Cherished bar Club Deluxe reportedly closing
The Daily 08-03-22: Kaiser facing Bay Area strike over 'egregious' practices
More than 2,000 of Kaiser’s licensed therapists in Northern California announced plans to start an open-ended strike on Aug. 15. "This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws." Read more. • The first-ever dim sum restaurant in America is right in SF
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
San Francisco Marriott Marquis review
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pass the Remote: Jo Koy’s Daly City-set Filipino family comedy, plus a glossy San Francisco-set TV potboiler
Daly City and San Francisco receive the Hollywood treatment while Berkeley takes it outdoors to spotlight three classics for free. Not enough to please your cinematic palette? How about a retrospective of American filmmaker Samuel Fuller or an immigrant-themed documentary that celebrates daughters making a difference?. We come up with...
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 1