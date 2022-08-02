ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status

By Nico Madrigal-Yankowski
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

Considering this city’s prime location between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay, it’s no surprise that we have some of the best seafood in the country. This is especially true for the SF trifecta of Dungeness crab, oysters, and our signature Cioppino—an Italian-American fish stew that originated in our fine City by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission

After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

New jazz bar and restaurant hopes to rekindle the once thriving music scene in North Beach

A new restaurant and bar in the works in North Beach is hoping to ramp up San Francisco’s jazz scene in a major way. Keys Jazz Bistro is hoping to open by the end of the year at 498 Broadway in the roomy 4,000-square-foot space formerly held by Horizon Restaurant and Lounge. The location was also the site of Vanessi's Italian Restaurant for more than 50 years. Keys Jazz Bistro is being opened by Simon Rowe, a jazz piano player and former professor at San Francisco's Conservatory of Music. "We want to have a very nice high-quality casual dining offering. I'm confident there's a strong desire for that mixture of concertizing and socializing and food and drink," Rowe told the SF Business Times.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli

Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu.  “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-04-22: The ‘humiliating’ saga of a Bay Area sheriff and a Batmobile

A custom, functional replica of a 1966 Batmobile, complete with a working flamethrower, is at the core of a legal spat between a Bay Area real estate agent and an Indiana minister — a spat that may have illicitly involved Bay Area sheriff's investigators flying halfway across the country to conduct a raid. Read more.   • Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market • UC Berkeley student favorite restaurant Thai Noodle II has closed after 15 years
SFGate

The Daily 08-04-22 Cowgirl Creamery closing its last Bay Area retail store

Cowgirl Creamery is closing its remaining retail presence at Point Reyes Station after 25 years. The Bay Area institution, best known for its selection of artisan soft cheeses like its famous Mt. Tam, made the announcement on Thursday in an Instagram post that said the store would permanently close next month. • StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees • ‘I have done everything I can’: Cherished bar Club Deluxe reportedly closing 
POINT REYES STATION, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
BoardingArea

San Francisco Marriott Marquis review

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Pass the Remote: Jo Koy’s Daly City-set Filipino family comedy, plus a glossy San Francisco-set TV potboiler

Daly City and San Francisco receive the Hollywood treatment while Berkeley takes it outdoors to spotlight three classics for free. Not enough to please your cinematic palette? How about a retrospective of American filmmaker Samuel Fuller or an immigrant-themed documentary that celebrates daughters making a difference?. We come up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
