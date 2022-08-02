ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force

PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Person injured in shooting in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Wednesday night. Police were called to Packer Street around 10:30 p.m. Action 4 News crew on scene saw police investigating on nearby Jenny Lind Street and several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The victim...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.  Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cars stolen from Wexford dealership

$400,000 worth of cars were stolen from the Bobby Rahal Dealership along Route 19 in Wexford. Northern Regional Police say employees noticed windows and doors damaged on Friday. The cars stolen were there to be serviced. All have since been recovered and returned to their owners. The police chief says...
WEXFORD, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state route is reopened after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Somerset. UPDATE: Somerset County Coroner, Cullen Swank confirmed one man died after being struck by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tayman Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Route 281 (Tayman […]
SOMERSET, PA
wtae.com

Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA

