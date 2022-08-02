Read on www.wtae.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Pittsburgh police investigating back-to-back carjacking incidents on same block
PITTSBURGH — Back-to-back attempted carjackings have happened on the same block. “It’s scary, especially since a lot of the time I’m loading all the kids in the car by myself and what if that happens to me and I’ve got all the kids in the car?” wondered Karmen Hall, who lives nearby.
2 suspects arrested following armed robbery of ride-share driver in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning. According to a release from police, an officer was conducting a directed patrol just after 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue when a woman ran toward his vehicle.
Police: 3 arrests made after armed robberies of 2 ride-share drivers on same Pittsburgh street
Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
70-year-old woman hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh, taken to area hospital
PITTSBURGH — A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were sent to the intersection of Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies in Oakland for the accident. First responders were sent to the...
PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.
Man charged after allegedly leaving young child alone in car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Port Authority police and Ross Township officers were called to the Ross Garage Tuesday morning for a report of a young child alone in a car. Police say the girl was healthy and alert. The child’s father, Andre Reese, has been charged with endangering the...
UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police say missing teen safely located
Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Alison Vivas was last seen in Oakland Tuesday evening. She’s 4-10, weighs 70 pounds, wears glasses and has black hair with some yellow in the back.
Person injured in shooting in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Wednesday night. Police were called to Packer Street around 10:30 p.m. Action 4 News crew on scene saw police investigating on nearby Jenny Lind Street and several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The victim...
Man arrested in 3 overdose deaths on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with the overdoses of three people found dead inside a South Side home in 2021. Pittsburgh police announced the arrest of 43-year-old James Hamlett of Bloomfield on Wednesday. Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home on South 18th Street on July 31, 2021.The medical examiner identified the victims as 34-year-old Jason G. Heintzelman, 30-year-old Micah Danielle White and 25-year-old Davon Tae Lipscome, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Hamlett is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Authorities attempting to locate missing 13-year-old girl
Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Ashlynn Southerland is 5-1, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and blue eyes and a scar under her right eye
Cars stolen from Wexford dealership
$400,000 worth of cars were stolen from the Bobby Rahal Dealership along Route 19 in Wexford. Northern Regional Police say employees noticed windows and doors damaged on Friday. The cars stolen were there to be serviced. All have since been recovered and returned to their owners. The police chief says...
PRT employee left 4-year-old in car while he went to work, police say
A Pittsburgh Regional Transit worker is accused of leaving his child inside his car when he went to work. Police were called to the PRT Garage in Ross when another employee saw the 4-year-old in the car. Andre Reese told police he’d left the girl in the car, waiting for...
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in Somerset
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state route is reopened after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Somerset. UPDATE: Somerset County Coroner, Cullen Swank confirmed one man died after being struck by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tayman Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Route 281 (Tayman […]
Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
Fort Duquesne Bridge crash leads police to woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting
A crash early Monday on Pittsburgh’s Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman wanted on attempted homicide charges stemming from a shootout in Hazelwood last year, court records show. Ronika Carter, 33, is accused of giving state troopers a fake name following the crash around 12:30 a.m. Police...
3 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from cars at field club in Fox Chapel
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police sources tell Channel 11, two men and a woman are wanted, accused of dressing the part in polos and golf attire and sneaking into the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. They’re accused of stealing credit cards from cars.
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Hills on Wednesday night. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 Block of Route 51 at 8:38 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police confirmed to Channel 11...
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
