The Four Seasons Boston’s Two EPIC Amenities

Barcelona is one of the world’s most visited cities, and its tourism boom back in 2016 brought with it a rise in accommodation options across the board, from the new breed of savvy youth hostels to skyscraping business hotels.But where it really excels is in that particular combination of quirky and stylish that encapsulates the spirit of the city itself and needn't always break the bank. Here’s the pick of Barcelona's best boutique hotels.The best boutique hotels in Barcelona are:Best for romance: The Wittmore, Booking.comBest for rooftop swims: The Hoxton, Booking.comBest for dining: Sir Victor, Booking.comBest for a sea view:...

TRAVEL ・ 28 DAYS AGO