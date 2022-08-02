ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Four Seasons Boston’s Two EPIC Amenities

By Reno Joe Guest August 2, 2022, 7:10 am
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on onemileatatime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hotel Amenity#The Four Seasons#Epic#Four Seasons Boston#Sottovento Coffee#Drinks
The Independent

Best boutique hotels in Barcelona 2022: Where to stay for fine dining, location and a sea view

Barcelona is one of the world’s most visited cities, and its tourism boom back in 2016 brought with it a rise in accommodation options across the board, from the new breed of savvy youth hostels to skyscraping business hotels.But where it really excels is in that particular combination of quirky and stylish that encapsulates the spirit of the city itself and needn't always break the bank. Here’s the pick of Barcelona's best boutique hotels.The best boutique hotels in Barcelona are:Best for romance: The Wittmore, Booking.comBest for rooftop swims: The Hoxton, Booking.comBest for dining: Sir Victor, Booking.comBest for a sea view:...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.   A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.   The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
REAL ESTATE
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort

Note: We were given complimentary stay and meals at this resort. Serenade Punta Cana, tucked in a picturesque corner of the idyllic beach destination, is a perfect choice for a carefree and unforgettable family getaway. The modern and sprawling resort boasts a variety of modern guest rooms, optimal beachfront location, and a plethora of swimming pools and luxurious facilities to ensure a pleasurable stay for the discerning traveller. Our stunning Master Suite was ideal for families travelling with children and incorporated a large separate lounge and spacious terrace overlooking the main swimming pools. We loved the modern and luxurious amenities and truly felt at home throughout our stay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Starbucks
disneydining.com

The Best Cocktails at Disney Resorts

Each Disney Resort throughout Walt Disney World features its own wonderful theming that completely immerses Guests and transports them to a bygone era of Victorian elegance, the South Pacific, New Orleans’ French Quarter, New York’s Saratoga Springs, the African savannah, and other beautiful locations. With so many wonderful...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,684 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,684 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Review: Brussels Airlines “The Loft” Lounge (BRU)

Officially called THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus, this Schengen lounge at Brussels Airport (BRU) is the flagship lounge of Brussels Airlines and offers a number of nice amenities and space to spread out in one of Europe’s most depressing major airports. Brussels Airlines “The Loft” Lounge Review...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

The Airbnb of swimming pools expands to Australia

Most of us don't have the luxury of our own private swimming pool, so those looking to take a dip in someone else's pool will be glad to learn that pool-sharing app Swimply has launched in Australia. It already has listings in across the US and Toronto, and now it's available in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Tito's Just Dropped A Canned Cocktail — But There's A Catch

If you love sipping on cocktails but not the act of making them, then you might already have a favorite canned cocktail or two. Over the past couple of years, more brands have been releasing ready-made drinks packaged conveniently in a can. Tequila lovers may have Sauza's agave cocktails on their radar, and we tried out Barcardi's Real Rum Cocktails, which come in piña colada and mojito flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Twinning? Two Side-by-Side Mansions in Florida Built for Twin Brothers Just Listed for $54 Million

Click here to read the full article. Double the mansions, double the fun? Two side-by-side mansions in Fort Lauderdale, built for twin brothers and their families, just hit the market together for $54 million. The French country-style homes sit opposite one another on more than 11 acres of verdant land, and are separated only by a manmade lake. The homes are being listed by chiropractor Robert Lewin, who lived in the larger of the two (at 13000 Lane) with his wife Lisa and their four daughters. The open-air residence spans nearly 17,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a staff...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy