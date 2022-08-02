Antiques Roadshow appraiser begins work on Harold Neumann Exhibit at Geneseo Historical Museum

Read on www.geneseorepublic.com
Smith Studios features landscapes from "driver's perspective"
Through the months of August and September the Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring an exhibition of the paintings of Crystal Lake artist Kurt Kamholz. During high school Kurt took every art class he could, then he continued his fine art studies at Illinois State University. It was while he was in college that Kurt became focused on painting the Illinois landscape through his studies under the landscape painter Harold Gregor. Kurt was also inspired by the work of Monet and that great master’s control of light and color.
Dan D. Outdoors
If you are a history buff and/or find old artifacts and antiques interesting, spend some hours visiting the museum’s various rooms. It’s air conditioned and donations are accepted. The hours are 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 7 days a week. It is closed after October 31, 2022, and will re-open in the spring.
Over 60 Acres Of Sunflowers Are Officially Blooming In Matthiessen State Park
Head to Oglesby, IL for a glimpse of endless, gorgeous sunflower fields at Matthiessen State Park. The park covers a total of 1,629 acres with over 60 dedicated exclusively to towering sunflower fields. It’s a sight to behold, filled to the brim with yellow blooms. The flowers first begin to bloom in mid-to-late July, and start to wilt around Labor Day, so head on over soon for a look at the field in all its glory.
KWQC
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
Betty's Thimble Quilt Shop opens in Orion
"It's been a couple of years in the back of my head," said Orion resident Leigh-Ann Stropes as she sat in Betty's Thimble Quilt Shop the day before its grand opening on Friday, July 29. "When my son Chance graduated from Orion High School, I needed something to do," she...
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
Geneseo guitar used in Hank Williams Jr. Concert
What started out as a “normal” day for Scott McAvoy of Geneseo, ended up to be anything but normal…And it led him to a Hank Williams Jr. Concert in Monticello, Iowa. It was on a recent morning in July when McAvoy received a phone call from a friend in Geneseo… “I was at work at 10:30 in the morning when Terry Murphy, local guitar aficionado, player, collector, gave me a call and led off with ‘are you ready for an interesting opportunity?”
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
1138 North Cherry Street Recognized with Community Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.The house was erected in 1920. The Weavers purchased the property in 2016 and began a labor of love to put their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.
Orion Village Board looks toward reconstruction of Fifth Street
Working out the financing will be a challenge, but someday Orion could have a Fifth Street that is straight, with angle and parallel parking where needed, and sidewalks, too, and all ADA compliant, Orion village board members learned on Monday, Aug. 1. J.D. Schulte and Jon Clark of Hutchison Engineering...
Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Work on the color-changing LED lights that line the new I-74 Bridge is nearing completion. Over the next few weeks, the bridge will be lit up in different scenes from sunset to sunrise to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to collect feedback from barge captains. The project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.
Plans ahead for Downtown Rock Island revitalization
Plans to revitalize downtown Rock Island are in the works as a way to invest back into the community. Jack Cullen, Director of Downtown Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about a proposed Special Service Area and what it could mean for the District. For more information,...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?. Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo. Kelly Wolf discusses the...
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer. John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.
