TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class

Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The...
Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Carter County sheriff candidates speak on SRO and jail staffing shortages
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the eve of the August general election, candidates for Carter County sheriff spoke to News Channel 11 about the staffing shortages in the county jail and school resource officer program. Mike Fraley beat Sheriff Dexter Lunceford in the Republican primary in May. Fraley is a long-time veteran of the Carter […]
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City School Board expressed their support of Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted at its last meeting to fund several projects across the county to provide citizens with clean drinking water. The commission discussed the resolution at its regular meeting on July 25.
Some Ballad starting RN rates going up 23% to $56K
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As it continues struggling with high turnover and staffing issues, Ballad Health will raise starting pay for certain nurses at its four largest and highest-turnover hospitals by 23% effective Aug. 14 — and is increasing pay at its community hospitals following “constructive feedback” after the initial announcement. Starting registered nurses […]
State reimburses Washington County for $47K of jail medical costs related to past due bills
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County is getting reimbursed by the state of Tennessee for nearly $50,000 of past inmate medical expenses that were part of a massive past due bill from Ballad Health. The county eventually settled with Ballad on the more than $2 million of past due bills for care of inmates, paying […]
Candidate Reeves retracts Ballad donation statement after legal action threatened
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate James Reeves has retracted a statement he made Tuesday about campaign donations to his opponent after Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine demanded such a retraction Thursday morning and threatened legal action against Reeves. “He referenced that (current mayor) Joe Grandy has taken money from Ballad,” Levine […]
Breaking: Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
Up in the mornin’ and out to school — SW Virginia school divisions returning for a new year
NORTON — Norton School Superintendent Gina Wohlford spent the final day of summer break checking last-minute details at the city’s two schools after weeks of preparation. That preparation resembles what other Southwest Virginia school divisions have been doing before the start of the 2022-23 school year — final touches on some school renovations, estimating enrollment and another issue — assessing school security.
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
THP: Motorcyclist killed after Carter County crash
Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday. According to a crash report […]
Johnson City Board of Education recognizes students and teachers
On Monday night, the Johnson City School Board recognized North Side Elementary, showcased art by students from that school and recognized four different students for their various accomplishments. The Johnson City Board of Education opened their August meeting with a presentation from Dr. Sharon Pickering, who has recently stepped down...
Wise County realtor couple sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. – A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
Robinson, Price and Hughes re-elected to Sullivan school board
BLOUNTVILLE — Three incumbents unopposed on Thursday’s general election ballot have been elected to four-year terms on the seven- member Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial election results from Thursday night. All ran and were elected as Republicans. No Democrats sought the office in the first...
