Having too many credit cards makes it difficult to keep up with the benefits of each. I have a running list of perks/minimum spends that I review weekly to ensure that I don’t miss anything. Despite this proactive strategy, I still miss things. This time I almost missed that the Chase World of Hyatt Business card comes with a $100 statement credit. Specifically, cardholders earn a $50 statement credit, up to twice per anniversary year (for a total of $100), when you spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property. Last month, I stayed at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. I charged the ferry to Nevis and the dinner to my room. When I reviewed the charges on my World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, I noticed a $50 credit.
My birthday is coming up. A trip to Croatia is coming up. That got my mind racing. What better way to reach Croatia than via Frankfurt in Lufthansa First Class? Why the extra stop? To secure a very special birthday duck, of course. Space available? Yep. Booked!. My Lufthansa First...
I just wrote about how I try to track everything regarding credit card benefits (see World of Hyatt Business: $100 Statement Credits Per Year). What I do not have on my check-in list, I leave to AwardWallet to track. A few months ago, I received a notification that Ms. TPOL’s Chase Hyatt Cert was expiring. Trying to make use of my Globalist status, I put off using her cert in favor of making bookings under my name. Interestingly, I have only stayed at two Hyatts this year: the Grand Hyatt Istanbul and the Park Hyatt: St. Kitts, leaving me to wonder what good is status if I don’t use it. Last week, I received another notification that the cert was set to expire on August 8th. As a great lawyer (visit BachuwaLaw.com) who does not read the fine print, I thought that the cert was good so long as the booking was made before the 8th. That is not the case. The first sentence of the terms and conditions reads, “Free Night Award must be redeemed in connection with a reservation with a checkout date before the award expiration date.” My attempts to extend it proved futile.
Bei Best Western 2.000 Meilen pro Stay sammeln …. Es gibt wieder eine Best Western und Miles and More Promotion. Pro Stay gibt es stolze 2.000 Miles and More Meilen. Quadruble Miles for your stays within the promotional period. Promotional period: August 1, 2022 until September 30, 2022. Die Bedingungen:
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,684 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Whether you are a lover of cookies, one who bakes cookies, a creator of cookies, or simply a fan of cookies — or any combination thereof — Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day to you. To celebrate the day — which is today, August 4, 2022 — DoubleTree by Hilton is calling upon you and other cookie fanatics across the United States to use your chocolate-fueled imaginations as part of the DoubleTree Doodle Contest!
Aeroplan is updating its award chart next month for the first time since the new program launched. While the changes are mostly negative and penalize some heavily-used redemptions, I’m thankful that Aeroplan remains a standout among peers in offering a valuable redemption proposition. Aeroplan Updates Award Chart – The...
Late night hosts wasted no time in lampooning JetBlue’s decision to acquire Spirit Airlines, offering a hilarious take on the deal that is not without a degree of truth. Late Night Hosts Weigh In On Lampoon JetBlue – Spirit Merger. After the Spirit – Frontier merger fell through,...
