I just wrote about how I try to track everything regarding credit card benefits (see World of Hyatt Business: $100 Statement Credits Per Year). What I do not have on my check-in list, I leave to AwardWallet to track. A few months ago, I received a notification that Ms. TPOL’s Chase Hyatt Cert was expiring. Trying to make use of my Globalist status, I put off using her cert in favor of making bookings under my name. Interestingly, I have only stayed at two Hyatts this year: the Grand Hyatt Istanbul and the Park Hyatt: St. Kitts, leaving me to wonder what good is status if I don’t use it. Last week, I received another notification that the cert was set to expire on August 8th. As a great lawyer (visit BachuwaLaw.com) who does not read the fine print, I thought that the cert was good so long as the booking was made before the 8th. That is not the case. The first sentence of the terms and conditions reads, “Free Night Award must be redeemed in connection with a reservation with a checkout date before the award expiration date.” My attempts to extend it proved futile.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO