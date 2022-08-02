‘Dying Light 2’ teases Chapter 2 details and outlines future update goals

Read on www.nme.com
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Release Date, Trailer Revealed
Those looking forward to Dragon Ball: The Breakers were treated to a surprise announcement this week when Bandai Namco revealed not only the release date for the new game but a trailer and plans for a closed network test, too. The game will be out on October 14th, the publisher said, with the test set for early August to give people their first hands-on experience with the game. Pre-orders launched for the game as well for those who are already committed to the idea of an asymmetrical Dragon Ball survival game without having played it yet.
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
‘Far Cry 6’ is free to play this weekend
Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will be free to play this weekend, with players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC able to take part. The free weekend will run until August 8 and alongside the base game, players will also have access to every bit of downloadable content (DLC) Ubisoft has released since launch.
QuakeCon 2022 Schedule Features Redfall, No Starfield
The QuakeCon 2022 schedule went live this week which is good news for Bethesda fans, but for those looking forward to the upcoming Starfield game, you may be left disappointed. The spacefaring game from the creators of Fallout and Elder Scrolls titles is nowhere to be found on the list of scheduled events, panels, and showcases. Redfall is present, however, so those eager to see more of Arkane Austin's game will at least have something to tune into.
Minecraft player is building all nine Pokemon regions in one playable map
The massive map will require the Minecraft Pixelmon mod
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a reimagined edition of the classic tactical RPG. Featuring remastered graphics, a full orchestral re-recording of the game's soundtrack, fully voiced cutscenes in both Japanese and English, and more, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will also introduce several quality of life updates for players.
This Doom modder is sending Max Payne to Mars in 'Doom Payne'
I can't wait to see the metaphors Max tortures out of this one.
Xbox Series X and S Will Soon Boot Up Faster - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we have news of a future update coming soon that will make the Xbox Series X/S boot up in a mere few seconds. The long-awaited Halo infinite co-op campaign will not have online multiplayer matchmaking support and is still scheduled to release in August this year.
Hard West 2 - 9 Minutes of Exclusive Developer-Led Gameplay
Check out nine minutes of exclusive Hard West 2 gameplay. Join Hard West 2's executive producer Randy Greenback as he walks us through the 'A Plague Upon This Land' mission, which appears later into the game's campaign. See how the Bravado system, combat, special skills, and more work in the new tactical turn-based strategy game.
Saturnalia - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Get a deep dive into the gameplay of Saturnalia, including a look at the characters, their abilities and tools, exploration, a peek at some of the threats you'll face, and more from this upcoming horror adventure game. In Saturnalia, the narrative revolves around a mysterious, centuries-old ritual that occurs every...
The best F1 Manager 2022 pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC
The ultimate managing simulator for any Formula 1 fan is just around the bend with F1 Manager 2022 – and it's sure to become your biggest time sink when it arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on August 30. Featuring full F1...
New Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil DLC Characters Revealed
Behaviour Interactive revealed the first details on Dead by Daylight's new Resident Evil DLC codenamed "Project W" this week by confirming the iconic characters that'll be added to the multiplayer game. Just as players speculated after the name of the DLC was revealed back in May, Albert Wesker will be the new Killer added whenever this new Chapter releases. Opposing Wesker on the side of the Survivors are Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong. Perks for the character's and Wesker's ability have not yet been defined, but those are expected to be detailed soon as the Chapter heads to the test servers for players to try it out.
‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes
A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
List of every PS5 game that supports ray tracing
Ray tracing is fast becoming a video game staple with this current console generation, and a number of titles already support the rendering technique. Here's a list of every PS5 game with ray tracing.
Pokemon Go: How To Beat Giovanni
"Pokémon Go" launched in 2016, and since then, it has become a global phenomenon. While "Pokémon Go" has come under fire in recent years for its microtransactions and things are looking bad for developer Niantic, it remains popular with millions of players still logging in to battle, explore, and catch more of the lovable pocket monsters.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Adds New DLC, Fixes Fan-Favorite Course
As previously announced, Nintendo has today released the second wave of DLC for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. That includes the courses New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Sydney Spring, Snow Land, Mushroom Gorge, and Sky-High Sundae. Alongside the new DLC, there is a more general patch for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that includes a much-desired change to a previously added course.
