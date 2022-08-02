ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has No Desire In Leaving

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RG1vK_0h1a9kEK00

Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been surrounded with potential exists from the club this summer with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace being one however, they may find themselves disappointed.

Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been surrounded with potential exists from the club this summer with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace being one however, they may find themselves disappointed.

Loftus-Cheek made 40 appearances for the Blues last season seeing most of his game time coming off the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLEDM_0h1a9kEK00

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old has no intention of leaving the Blues this summer. This means he does not want to be included in any swap deal of sort or stand-alone transfer.

It was reported that Thomas Tuchel wanted to include Loftus-Cheek in a deal to try to persuade Leicester City in opening negotiations for French defender Wesley Fofana.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rogers has made it apparent to the media that Fofana is not for sale despite Chelsea's efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtSVJ_0h1a9kEK00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This may leave the Blues disappointed once again as this is yet another needed centre-back that they have failed to bring in.

Loftus-Cheek's former loan side Crystal Palace has also shown great interest in the 26-year-old this summer as they have suggested a potential loan back to the club.

The club's hopes of getting their man back on loan have been crushed after the English midfielders wish to stay up the Blues for the upcoming season.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘considering shock Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer after ex-Arsenal man slips down Barcelona pecking order’

CHELSEA are reportedly considering a shock approach for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. New Blues owner Todd Boehly started the window by signing forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. But it appears Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is still keen on bringing another striker to the club, after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rogers
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Daily Mail

Chelsea are to turn their attention to £40m-rated Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters - as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence once again with Brighton's Marc Cucurella on the verge of joining for £50m

Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add another defender to his squad ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. The Blues previously tried to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde during the summer window, but deals fell through for various reasons.
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Crystal Palace#Imago Pa Images#The Daily Telegraph#French#Nurphoto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'

Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire most abused players on Twitter - report

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have received the most Twitter abuse of any Premier League players, a new report has found. Ofcom analysis of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season found nearly 60,000 abusive posts, affecting seven in 10 top-flight players. Half of that...
UEFA
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy