Read on explorevenango.com
Related
explore venango
Paula G. Smith
Paula G. Smith, 77, of North Washington, passed away Tuesday, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville following an illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on July 16, 1945, she was daughter of late Walter Paul and June Ann Tack Bruce. A 1963 graduate of Butler High School, she was long...
explore venango
Susanna F. Zitzelberger
Susanna F. Zitzelberger, age 99, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. She was born in Buffalo, NY on January 14, 1923 to the late Michael and Frances (Tarapaska) Fisher. Susan is survived by her daughter, Arlene F. Troese of Clarion; brother, Charlie (Fay)...
explore venango
Clair E. Shaffer
Clair E. Shaffer passed away on July 31, 2022 at the age of 80. He faced his health battles with a sense of humor while growing in his faith and love of the Lord. Clair was born to the parents of William Shaffer and Betty (Rader) Shaffer on March 3, 1942.
explore venango
Robert C. Drake
Robert C. Drake was born in Clintonville, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1935. He was welcomed into Heaven on November 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Dorothy Coulter and Stanley Drake; his sister Lois Hassler; his brothers James and Stanley Drake; his grandchildren Austin Williams and Jenna Carroll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Gregory James Smalley
Gregory James Smalley, 63, of 1953 Creek Rd., Cooperstown, passed away at 7:04 P.M. on Monday August 1, 2022 at his home ,after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Oil City, PA. on July 4, 1959 son of James and Carol Kirkwood Smalley, who survive. He was a 1977...
explore venango
Jeffrey Lynn Harris
Jeffrey Lynn Harris, 57 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on July 30th at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 3rd, 1964, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Harris and Patricia Ann Florence Harris. Jeff attended Ida Public schools in Ida, Michigan,...
explore venango
Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed
Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, passed away at 2:23 A.M. Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver, PA, after a lengthy battle with post Covid complications. Born in Titusville, PA, on April 28, 1960,...
explore venango
Lori L. Weeter
Lori L. Weeter, 62, of Cranberry, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Lori was born in Clarion on August 26, 1959. She was the daughter of the late William P. and Doris Grant Craig. She was a 1977 graduate of Union High School. She enjoyed gardening,...
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
M. Celia Waringa
M. Celia Waringa, 99, passed away Friday, July 28, 2022 at her home in Clarion. She was born on June 18, 1923, in Cadogan, PA. She was the daughter of Marguerite Hayes and Leo H Garbarino. She married Owen Smith in Denver, CO in 1944 at the Chapel of Lowry...
explore venango
ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
explore venango
Local Communities Host Block Parties, Community Gatherings on National Night Out
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Six local communities hosted block parties and community gatherings in recognition of National Night Out. (Pictured above: Trooper Michell McGee-Morrison (right) talks with a youngster during the block party at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) Events were held...
explore venango
Oil City YMCA to Host Gymnastics Summer Camp August 15-16; Fall Programs Announced
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will be hosting a “Flip for Fun” Gymnastics Summer Camp on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. Gymnastics Summer Camp is for ages five and older. The camp will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Sriracha Wings
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Sriracha Wings – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Serve these fiery hot wings on game day or any time friends and family gather!. Ingredients. 12 chicken wings (about 3 pounds) 1 tablespoon canola oil. 2 teaspoons ground coriander. 1/2 teaspoon...
explore venango
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
explore venango
Californian Pleads Guilty to Supplying at Least 50 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday, August 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Shortcake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Shortcake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1-1/2 quarts of fresh or frozen strawberries, sliced. -In a bowl, cream sugar and shortening. Add egg and vanilla; beat well. Combine dry ingredients and add alternately with milk to the creamed mixture. Spread in a greased 9-in. square baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Cool on wire rack.
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peach Cobbler Dump Cake – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. This recipe features a sweet, tender cake with a beautifully crisp cobbler topping!. Ingredients. 2 cans (15 ounces each) sliced peaches in extra-light syrup. 2 tablespoons brown sugar. 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
Comments / 0