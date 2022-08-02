Read on foxnebraska.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxnebraska.com
Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes one millionth visitor of 2022
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — One lucky Papillion woman had the special honor of being Henry Doorly Zoo's one millionth visitor of 2022 on Thursday. Her name is Jeanina Hunt and she enter the zoo around 10:50 a.m. with her two daughters, Camilia, 7, and Juliana, who turned four today.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dead
LINCOLN, Neb. — A man charged with sexual assault has died while serving his sentence. State prison officials said Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was serving 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first...
foxnebraska.com
Fremont man arrested following pursuits in Seward, Lancaster counties
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A Fremont man is in jail after leading law enforcement on pursuits in Seward and Lancaster Counties. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property, willful reckless driving, speeding and a stop sign violation. According to...
foxnebraska.com
Two arrested in Lincoln kidnapping and assault investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two men have been arrested in a kidnapping and assault investigation. Austin Widhalm, 26, was arrested with first degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and first degree false imprisonment. Tanner Danielson, 30, was arrested for two counts of first degree false imprisonment,...
Comments / 0