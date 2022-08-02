Pinterest Q2 Eclipsed By New CEO’s Plan to Monetize Mix of Social, Search and eCommerce

Read on www.pymnts.com
Twitter goes after Elon Musk's social circle
Some new faces have entered the Elon Musk v. Twitter standoff. The social media company just subpoenaed a bunch of people in Musk's orbit, bringing investors like Chamath Palihapitiya and Marc Andreessen into its ongoing legal battle against the Tesla CEO. I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb. Welcome to the...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta, and Zuckerberg’s not looking for a new COO
The SEC leapt in this week, charging 11 people associated with Forsage, which the government watchdog says was running a pyramid scheme. I’m not one to embrace drama, but I also can’t wait for some of these stories to show up as Netflix documentary series. This particular case seems like a bit of a dumpster fyre. — Haje.
TCH Asks CFPB to Define Larger Participants in Aggregation Services Market
The Clearing House has petitioned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to make new rules around aggregation services, or third-party companies dealing with peoples’ financial data, many of which aren’t looked into closely by the CFPB. The Clearing House lays out a case that there’s a need to...
AMTD Digital: Is It All Just Sizzle or Is There Meat That Matters?
AMTD Digital is having its 15 minutes of meme stock fame. The Chinese company you’d probably never heard of until very recently blew up the screens of traders worldwide during the normally quiescent North American summer, exploding to the upside by more than 15,000% since its initial public offering in mid-July.
Android Authority
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Elon Musk's countersuit against Twitter says the company is operating a "scheme" to mislead investors
Elon Musk confidentially filed the countersuit last week, escalating his legal fight against Twitter over whether he can exit the $44 billion deal.
makeuseof.com
6 Search Engines Better Than Google at Finding Niche Content
Google is the biggest search engine on the internet, but that doesn't mean it always gives you the best results for your searches. These specialty search engines are better than Google at finding exactly what you're looking for. Over the years, the use of search engine optimization (SEO) has led...
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer
In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
Meta Metaverse Weekly: Are Mark Zuckerberg’s Ambitions Missing the Mark?
With his metaverse dreams some seven to 10 years off, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to know that shareholders were in for a long, bumpy ride as the company pours billions into what he believes will be the next generation of social media, an immersive virtual reality experience entered with an expensive headset and growing acceptance of the ideal of couch-based solo socializing.
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
Plastiq Plans SPAC Merger With Colonnade in Move to Go Public
Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that empowers the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) economy, is planning to go public via a merger with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once the deal closes, the combined company, as a publicly-listed entity, will have an implied estimated enterprise...
Cover Genius and Zip Team on BNPL Protection
InsurTech company Cover Genius announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that it has entered a partnership with Zip, an Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, to offer customers tailored protection embedded into the payment process and Zip’s wallet experience. The partnership will also allow customers to add insurance to their...
Selecta: Strong H1 Results Drive Shift From Vending Machines to NextGen Autonomous FoodTech
Swiss FoodTech company Selecta used the presentation of its first half (H1) 2022 results Wednesday (Aug. 3) to announce its new ESG targets, built around the four pillars of protecting the environment, creating healthy and sustainable products, maintaining a sustainable supply chain, and being a responsible employer. The announcement came...
Revere Partners Invests in Healthcare FinTech FeatherPay
Healthcare venture capital fund Revere Partners has invested in FeatherPay, an Atlanta-based healthcare FinTech startup. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. Revere will “provide capital … and related industry expertise, and a vast network of prospective customers and partnerships to support FeatherPay’s mission to be healthcare’s best payment experience,” a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release stated.
Wirex Expands Credit Program to UK, Introduces New Crypto Collateral Options
Cryptocurrency and payments ecosystem Wirex has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and developed additional features, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4) Wirex crypto-back credit lines are now available to users in the United Kingdom, and the platform has also added WXT as a token to be used as collateral. Launched last month on the Wirex app, Wirex Credit allows users to borrow crypto-backed credit lines of up to $100,000.
Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa
From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
