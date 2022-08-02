ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Rangers to face Monaco or PSV Eindhoven if they reach Champions League play-offs

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Rangers will face Monaco or PSV Eindhoven if they get into the Champions League play-offs.

The draw for the final qualifier took place hours before Rangers start their qualification campaign against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

The Europa League runners-up are due to be at home in the first leg on August 16-17 if they reach the play-offs.

Rangers will go straight into the Europa League group phase if they lose against the Belgian side, and would also do the same if they fall at the play-off stage.

