Rugby

Incoming RFL president Sir Lindsay Hoyle vows to ‘make a real difference’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SnAA_0h1a8JYc00

Sir Lindsay Hoyle intends to “make a real difference” when he becomes president of the Rugby Football League.

The 65-year-old Speaker of the House of Commons will become the 31st president of the governing body in December and insists he will not simply be a ceremonial figurehead.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the long-serving Labour politician revealed how he has been flying the flag for rugby league ever since becoming MP for Chorley in 1997.

“I’m still president of the All Party Parliamentary Group and I always bring rugby league up in the House whenever I can,” he said.

“Behind the scenes I’ve been very active and always will be because I’ve got this great passion for rugby league.”

Sir Lindsay played a significant role in securing a £16million Government emergency loan to help rugby league through the coronavirus pandemic and did not waste an opportunity to raise the game’s profile when hosting the annual G7 Speakers Conference last September, presenting each of his counterparts, including Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, with personalised Warrington shirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKE9a_0h1a8JYc00
Sir Lindsay Hoyle presented a Warrington short to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, during the G7 Summit (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA handout) (PA Media)

He is steeped in rugby league, having been introduced to the game by his father in the 1970s.

Doug Hoyle, now 96, was MP for Warrington and chairman of the town’s rugby league club from 1999-2009 but by then his son had already performed that role with another professional club, having helped Wigan-based Springfield Borough relocate to Chorley in 1988.

“From then on, I’ve been involved in rugby league all the way through,” he said.

Sir Lindsay is accustomed to feisty exchanges in his role as Speaker and says he had run-ins with the RFL during his active involvement in the game, revealing he voted against the £87m Sky deal in 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMwBZ_0h1a8JYc00
Doug Hoyle, a former MP and now peer, introduced his son Lindsay to rugby league (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’ve been known not to support them,” he said. “When Super League came in, it was meant to be for the benefit of all. But it wasn’t, it was for the benefit of the few, to the exclusion of the many.

“Don’t get me wrong, Super League has been great and the money investment has been great but what you don’t do is cut off the funds to other clubs.

“So I didn’t support the Sky deal, far from it. Some turkeys might vote for Christmas – this turkey didn’t.

“What I will say is that we’ve have had our differences but the one thing we all have in common in a passion for the game.

“What I want to see is a more integrated game so that it’s seamless from the top to the bottom.”

I didn't support the Sky deal, far from it. Some turkeys might vote for Christmas - this turkey didn't

Sir Lindsay is happy to enter into the debate about the merits of having two French clubs in Super League and insists more ought to be done to spread the game throughout England.

“I was so excited when they brought in a new club in Cornwall,” he said. “It was a green area for us and now we’ve got to build on it, don’t let them disappear.

“I’m not that keen on creating clubs in New York or Canada. I don’t think it adds anything to our game. In fact, all it does is take money out of the game when we should be investing in the UK.

“I’m far from anti-Catalans or Toulouse but in the end has it helped French rugby league internationally? That’s the question we should be asking. Somebody needs to do the analysis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25t2Zh_0h1a8JYc00
Sir Lindsay Hoyle wants England’s women to replicate the success of the Lionesses in the World Cup (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“If there’s a real benefit, then fantastic. We need to do more in London, we need to make sure we don’t have a gap between the north and London. There is so much more we can do.”

The RFL has entered into a 12-year agreement with IMG to “re-imagine” the sport and Sir Lindsay says he will be happy to play a role in any reorganisation.

“I am so passionate about the game, I will work with anyone because I want to make a real difference,” he said.

“I want to be that true supporter of rugby league not just somebody who turns up and nods. Whatever I can do to lift the profile, I will.

“It’s a great sport. The problem we have is that not enough people know about it.

“Let’s build on the success of the Lionesses. They lifted the whole profile of women within football and I would love to see our women picking up the World Cup as well.”

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
newschain

Kwarteng: People must wait until new PM in place for more cost-of-living help

Britons will have to wait several weeks before the Government reveals further support to combat soaring inflation, amid fresh questions over the whereabouts of Boris Johnson. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he expects an emergency budget from the next prime minister to contain measures to help people, although this is not expected for at least another month.
BUSINESS
newschain

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on holiday despite financial gloom

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are on holiday despite warnings of inflation further soaring and of the economy entering the longest recession since the financial crisis. With ministers taking a back seat as the Tory party is gripped by the leadership contest, both men were away from Westminster when...
BUSINESS
BBC

Afghan refugee on losing hope in North Yorkshire hotel

A woman who fled Afghanistan for the UK when the Taliban swept to power says living in a hotel for almost a year has left her feeling her life has been "paused". Marwa Koofi left Kabul in August 2021 and has lived in two hotels while waiting for permanent housing.
TRAVEL
newschain

Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct eight times

Sir Keir Starmer has been found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct by failing to register on time eight interests, including gifts from football teams and the sale of a plot of land. An inquiry into the Labour leader was opened in June by the Parliamentary Standards...
POLITICS
newschain

Tax remains key divide as leadership campaigns respond to economic outlook

The Business Secretary has said current economic policy “is not going to cut it” and the Sunak campaign is warning against “magical solutions” as tax remains the key dividing line in the Tory leadership race. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the former chancellor Rishi Sunak, the...
BUSINESS
newschain

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

When US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military manoeuvres in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Lost Banksy painting created in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv gallery

A long-lost painting by the British graffiti artist Banksy has resurfaced in an art gallery in Tel Aviv, an hour’s drive away from the concrete wall in the occupied West Bank where it was initially sprayed. The relocation of the painting – which depicts a slingshot-toting rat and was...
VISUAL ART
newschain

Day eight at the Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir targets more Scottish success

Laura Muir bids for more Scottish track success on day eight at Alexander Stadium while Jack Laugher goes for a sixth Commonwealth Games diving gold alongside his new synchro partner Anthony Harding. Here, the PA news agency picks out some of Friday’s highlights and reflects on the best of the...
SPORTS
newschain

Euro 2022 triumph lifts England to fourth in world rankings

England have climbed to fourth in the world rankings on the back of their historic Euro 2022 triumph. The Lionesses went into the tournament ranked eighth in the world but emerged victorious, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the country’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup.
SPORTS

