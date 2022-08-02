ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State

By Sarah Martinez
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
James Slater
2d ago

notice that the three people that they picked to do the article are three people who really didn't have full-blown Texas pride and roots.. So it didn't really hurt them to leave like it does those of us who are born and raised here and love the State with a die-hard passion..

me G
2d ago

The only people that won't like Texas is the people coming from California! this is definitely not their kind of place! I tried California and stayed a month and came back to Texas and that was in the 1970s!

Beatrice Apolinar
2d ago

I love. Texas I never want to leave it's always nice weather.in the Winter we never have to plow snow or freezing cold it's sometimes a little cold or even hot in the winter lol sometimes you see people wearing flip flops in the winter and shorts I love it here . why would you want to move somewhere where you have rain all the time and earthquakes as well all the time . Nope San Antonio Tx is where I stay

