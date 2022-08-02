ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Tuesday Cass County Fair Schedule

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jose5_0h1a7lbz00

(Atlantic) The final day of the Cass County Fair is today, with the livestock sale starting at 8:00 a.m. Static exhibits will be released from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday is cleanup day.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

“Best of the West” Champion Livestock Show Results

(Denison) The top performers in county fairs from nine southwest and western Iowa counties competed in the “Best of the West Showdown” at Denison on Wednesday night. The counties participating in the event included; Cass, Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby, and Woodbury. The results of the...
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lengthy Audubon County Bridge project finally completed

(Audubon) The LE 20 bridge east of Audubon is finished. Audubon County Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the bridge has been closed since December. “This will bring some cheers. The LE 20 Bridge is completed. There’s some work going on right underneath the bridge and for that reason they still have it closed for Wednesday. On Thursday the bridge will be open and it will be a happy event for everyone that lives out there east of Audubon.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Board of Supervisors approve SS4A participation and other items

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning approved participation in the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Application. The new infrastructure law established SS4A with five billion dollars appropriated in funds over the next five years. The program funds regional, local and tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Burn ban issued for Adair County

(Adair Co) Per the request of the fire chiefs of Adair County, a burn ban has been put in place effective at 2:00 p.m. today (August 3). Conditions is Adair County are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property. No person shall engage in open burning in Adair County except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code 100.40(3).
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Fair Rabbit Stall Raffle Raises Kick starts New Show Stall Replacement Project

(Atlantic) Cass County Rabbitt Superintendent Justin Retallic says the Rabbit Stall raffle will allow for a few new tables at the Cass County Fair next year. Retallic says the raffle raised just shy of $2,000.00.“The goal was to raise enough money to pay for the two new tables, and we appreciate the support of the businesses, individuals, and the public for purchasing the raffle tickets,” said Retallic.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan City Council approves Recommendation to Authorize Harlan Fire Department to transport 9-1-1

(Harlan) The Harlan City Council reviewed and approved recommendations to authorize the Harlan Fire Department to file an EMS Service Change of Status. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys says the application would allow the fire department in the short term to respond to and transport 9-1-1 calls on an as-needed basis. “The Harlan Fire Department would look similar to other fire departments in communities in our county that have an ambulance,” said Gettys. “Medivac Ambulance is currently contracted to provide the transport service for the community. We know they are dealing with staffing issues and are looking for a long-term solution.”
HARLAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Cass
kmaland.com

Peterson resigns as part-time Montgomery County safety coordinator

(Red Oak) -- Another part-time position has come open in Montgomery County. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, by a 4-0 vote, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson as the part-time county safety coordinator. Peterson has been serving in the role for several years while also working as the Election Clerk in the Auditor's Office. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says the position primarily oversees county employee safety, which he says Beth had been doing well on top of her auditor duties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

National Night Out festivities tonight in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- Residents have the chance to visit with local first responders and enjoy some festivities in Red Oak this evening. Red Oak first responders are hosting their annual National Night Out event this (Tuesday) evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Fountain Square Park to celebrate comradery among local first responders and provide information about fire, farm, and health safety. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the hope for the event is also to build the ever-important relationship between local safety teams and the public.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kjan.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County

(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Doug and Joyce Bierbaum donate $5,000 toward improvements to Sunnyside Park bandstand

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Doug Bierbaum reached out to say that he wanted to give back to the Department and inquired about some of the projects they have going on, or potential projects they wanted to get started.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H and FFA Meat/Dairy Goat Awards

(Atlantic) The Cass County Fair 4H and FFA Meat and Dairy Goat Show were held on Saturday. The results of the show are listed below. Champion Meat Goat: Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Reserve: Tristan Swain, Pleasant-Noble. Overall Supreme Champion Market Goat: Ashton Hagen. Reserve:Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. Top...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Army Corps Says Long-Term Drought Conditions Persist In Missouri River Basin

(Omaha, NE) — There’s been a slight uptick in the amount of water flowing into reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin over the past two months, but the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s not enough to reverse long-term drought conditions along the Missouri River corridor. The Army Corps of Engineers is slightly increasing the water flow out of the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota. That will help barges and other vessels navigate the Missouri River through Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City, and Kansas City. However, the Army Corps intends to conserve water releases if there’s no commercial navigation in a given area. The National Drought Mitigation Center estimates that 62 percent of the Missouri River basin is abnormally dry or in a drought.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Life Care Clinic Ribbon Cutting

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited and participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning for the 4,000 square feet Facility Life Care Clinic at 507 Chestnut downtown, formerly known as the Rex Pharmacy Building. Hannah Shaddy, Executive Director of The Life Care Clinic, explained to the ambassadors that the...
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

Big branch in Council Bluffs smashes two vehicles

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addresses supporters after winning the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Extreme heat moves out but the forecast remains above average until the weekend. Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs. Updated: 9 hours ago. A very close call for several people minding their...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Kimballton Water Boil Order Lifted

(Kimballton) The test water sample sent to the lab in Ankeny came back clean, and the water is safe to drink and use once again in Kimballton. On Sunday, City officials said the trouble with the water distribution system prompted the boil order due to potential bacterial contamination. Today, City Officials lifted the water boil Advisory.
KIMBALLTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy