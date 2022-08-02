Tuesday Cass County Fair Schedule
(Atlantic) The final day of the Cass County Fair is today, with the livestock sale starting at 8:00 a.m. Static exhibits will be released from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday is cleanup day.
