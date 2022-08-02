ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

77-year-old woman escapes home invaders in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

His wife was missing; now Southgate man charged in slaying

A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced. Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m....
SOUTHGATE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...

