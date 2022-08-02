Read on www.clickondetroit.com
Southgate man charged with murdering wife, moving her body to Washtenaw County
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Southgate man is accused of murdering his wife inside their home and moving her body to another location in Washtenaw County, police said. Ilena Luna, 43, of Southgate, was reported missing by a relative who hadn’t heard from her since July 29, according to authorities.
Taylor man caught robbing 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police say
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An armed robber from Taylor is facing 10 charges after was caught breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police said. Dearborn Heights officers said they were called around 6 a.m. July 27 to a home on Evangeline Street, south of Cherry Hill Road.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school
DETROIT – Detroit detectives are still putting pieces together after a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit’s west side. It happened inside a home on Littlefield Street, near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. Family members told Local 4 the girl was playing with the gun and accidentally shot...
41-year-old man charged with reporting fake armed robbery in Monroe County
NEWPORT, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged with reporting an armed robbery that turned out to be fake in Monroe County. Deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4) to a home in the 8000 block of Swan Creek Road in Newport, according to authorities. A...
Thanks to the quick-thinking action of a homeowner and her neighbor who called 911, and coupled with the quick response of Dearborn Heights Police Officers, an armed home invasion suspect was nabbed in the act, and is now in jail facing several serious charges. At approximately 6 a.m. on July...
A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced. Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m....
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies inside a Macomb Township home. Macomb County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Downing Street for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon when they found two people inside the home had died.
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
Novi woman's homicide goes unsolved three years later, leaving her family upset with police
Tia Joe had birthday visitors in July when her mother and young son visited her Grand Lawn Cemetery grave in Detroit. Joe’s burial site has a new headstone where son Braxton sang happy birthday. He was weeks away from his fourth birthday. His mother would have been 25 years...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The body of a Southgate woman reported missing was found in Washtenaw County before her husband confessed to killing her in an act of domestic violence, police say. Police were contacted shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, for a report of a woman, 42,...
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police chase in Southfield, officials say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man wanted for hitting and killing a Detroit father is arrested after a three-week manhunt. Officials say the man was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield. A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify the driver who hit and killed Lamar...
