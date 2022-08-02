Read on theknickswall.com
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
This Team Is Kyrie Irving's Reported "Top Destination" If He Were To Leave The Nets
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers are Kyrie Irving's "top destination" if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Mavs Donuts: 'Skinny' Luka Doncic; Durant Meets with Nets Owner on Trade
On the anniversary of birth of the NBA, Dallas Mavs Donuts ...
Pelicans Giving CJ McCollum Tools to Run Offense, Talking New Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans are giving CJ McCollum the tools to run the offense with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson while also discussing a contract extension.
Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant
Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
Best Kevin Durant Trade Package Knicks Can Offer
The New York Knicks have been involved in a ton of trade rumors this NBA offseason, as they have been viewed as the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Those negotiations have been going on for weeks and will likely continue up until training camp gets underway in September.
thecomeback.com
Ex-Nets player tells unbelievable Kevin Durant story
An NBA playoff series is never truly over until one team wins four games, but former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James revealed this week that Kevin Durant was admitting defeat to the Boston Celtics before the series was even over. Appearing this week on an episode of the Players Choice...
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson is currently a free agent, and I think that the New York Knicks should him. The seven-time NBA All-Star played for the Boston Celtics last season, and he had the best years of his career playing for the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed
The LA Clippers have gotten their squad together for practice runs
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Is Looking Like A Whole New Person
Regardless of how they feel about him, most NBA fans agree that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the best players in the league. The Slovenian wonder just had perhaps his best season as his team made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. They...
Yardbarker
2012 All-NBA First Team vs. 2022 All-NBA First Team: Kobe Bryant And LeBron James Against The New School
It’s amazing how in a matter of 10 years we still see some familiar faces in the league continue to play at a high level. The 2012 All-NBA First Team featured a group that remains relevant today. Four of the five players from that team are still playing in the NBA with the only exception being Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016. The rest of the team featured Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwight Howard. In the last two years, three of those players have played in the NBA Finals, with James and Howard winning a title with the Lakers in 2020.
Yardbarker
Building The Perfect NBA Center: Nikola Jokic's Basketball IQ, Joel Embiid's Scoring
We are here with our final installment of building the perfect players by position using players from the 2021-22 season. The final position we will be making today is the center position. The 2021-22 season was spectacular for centers around the NBA. For the first time in 20 years, a player at the center position led the NBA in scoring. A center was named back-to-back MVP for the first time since Moses Malone. The big man is officially back in the NBA, and fans should be excited about what will come next.
Update Given On Kyrie Irving's Status With Brooklyn Nets
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving is “in a good place” with the Brooklyn Nets amidst all of the trade rumors surrounding him this NBA offseason.
Yardbarker
Could Rockets Form Jalen Green, Donovan Mitchell Backcourt?
The Houston Rockets are focused on a long-term rebuilding effort as the start of the 2022-23 season is still off in the distance. What if they decided to shift course in an opportunistic trade?. Such a decision from the Rockets would be highly unlikely but isn't one that should be...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
