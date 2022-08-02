ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
NBA Analysis Network

Best Kevin Durant Trade Package Knicks Can Offer

The New York Knicks have been involved in a ton of trade rumors this NBA offseason, as they have been viewed as the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Those negotiations have been going on for weeks and will likely continue up until training camp gets underway in September.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Ex-Nets player tells unbelievable Kevin Durant story

An NBA playoff series is never truly over until one team wins four games, but former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James revealed this week that Kevin Durant was admitting defeat to the Boston Celtics before the series was even over. Appearing this week on an episode of the Players Choice...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Is Looking Like A Whole New Person

Regardless of how they feel about him, most NBA fans agree that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the best players in the league. The Slovenian wonder just had perhaps his best season as his team made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. They...
Yardbarker

2012 All-NBA First Team vs. 2022 All-NBA First Team: Kobe Bryant And LeBron James Against The New School

It’s amazing how in a matter of 10 years we still see some familiar faces in the league continue to play at a high level. The 2012 All-NBA First Team featured a group that remains relevant today. Four of the five players from that team are still playing in the NBA with the only exception being Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016. The rest of the team featured Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwight Howard. In the last two years, three of those players have played in the NBA Finals, with James and Howard winning a title with the Lakers in 2020.
Yardbarker

Building The Perfect NBA Center: Nikola Jokic's Basketball IQ, Joel Embiid's Scoring

We are here with our final installment of building the perfect players by position using players from the 2021-22 season. The final position we will be making today is the center position. The 2021-22 season was spectacular for centers around the NBA. For the first time in 20 years, a player at the center position led the NBA in scoring. A center was named back-to-back MVP for the first time since Moses Malone. The big man is officially back in the NBA, and fans should be excited about what will come next.
Yardbarker

Could Rockets Form Jalen Green, Donovan Mitchell Backcourt?

The Houston Rockets are focused on a long-term rebuilding effort as the start of the 2022-23 season is still off in the distance. What if they decided to shift course in an opportunistic trade?. Such a decision from the Rockets would be highly unlikely but isn't one that should be...
