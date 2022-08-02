Philadelphia Red Cross Workers to Assist in Kentucky Flooding Recovery Efforts

Read on www.wdiy.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Mobile community unit helps bring fun, safety to often dejected Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Michael ‘O.G. Law' Ta’bon is the physical manifestation of community outreach. The Philadelphia native has been serving his community long before homicides reached the number they're at today. His efforts, however, don’t come in the form of policies or procedures. Instead, his change comes in the...
Delegates from seven states meet in Philly to enhance Black teacher pipeline
Toni Washington, 24, who is about to start her career as a physical education teacher, describes herself as a decidedly unemotional person. That’s why she surprised herself when she choked up describing an encounter with a student at Colonial Middle School near Philadelphia during her time there as a long-term substitute.The expression on the child’s face – as the sixth grader realized that she had a teacher who looked like her...
NBC Philadelphia
Communities Come Together for National Night Out in Philly, Pa., NJ, Del.
This year's National Night Out, celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 2, brought together local law enforcement and neighbors for an evening of fun and community relationship-building. The campaign originates from the Philadelphia region. National Night Out was founded in 1984 by Matt Peskin, who was a volunteer for the Lower Merion Community...
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
'This is my first chance': Hiring people leaving prison a big part of Philly brewery's business
To Triple Bottom Brewery in Philadelphia’s West Poplar neighborhood, a felony on Courtney Boyd’s record wasn’t a deal-breaker for employment. Not all formerly incarcerated people are as fortunate.
Stainless Steel Manufacturer Phoenix Tube Expanding Operations in Bethlehem | WDIY Local News
A major manufacturing company will be expanding its operations in Bethlehem, according to a recent announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. (Original air-date: 8/3/22)
Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Visits Lehigh Valley, Announces Funding for Veterans Trucker Program | WDIY Local News
During a visit to the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a local community college will receive almost $200,000 to help veterans and others get jobs in trucking. WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan has more. (Original air-date: 8/3/22)
Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program to Provide Benefits to Help Feed Children During Summer
NEW CASTLE, Del. – Eligible Delaware households will receive emergency food assistance benefits under the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to cover the summer period when children are on break and not receiving meals at school. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services made the announcement on...
Air conditioning is key in Philly’s hot neighborhoods, but resources are limited
There are few trees on Felicia Ashley’s block in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia. Inside her rowhome, her young nieces and nephew watch TV. It’s sweltering, because the air conditioning unit near the kitchen doesn’t work. “That A/C is older than me,” she said. Ashley...
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Philadelphia mayor says the city will ‘plug along’ on prevention as shootings spike
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Philadelphia officials say they expect this summer’s uptick in gun violence to ease when the weather cools, and that they plan to stay their course on prevention in the meantime.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls to Increase 5% Starting in 2023
Drivers using the Pennsylvania Turnpike will see another toll increase next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the Turnpike Commission has approved increases each year for more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/03/pennsylvania-turnpike-tolls-will-increase-again-starting-next-year/. (Original air-date: 8/4/22)
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard
The center provides a snapshot of the child care sector’s difficult comeback after more than two years of COVID safety rules, staff shortages, and financial strain. The post Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
PA Game Commission Tracking Wild Turkeys by GPS to Find Out Why Populations Are Dwindling
The estimated number of wild turkeys in Pennsylvania has been going down, after peaking in 2001. WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, to help find out why, the state Game Commission has outfitted 100 hens with GPS transmitters as part of its largest turkey research project. Read the full story at:...
Remains of 2 kids killed in Philly row-house bombing returned: brother
PHILADELPHIA — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing by police of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday. The remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken...
Remains of sisters killed in 1985 MOVE bombing returned to family
The remains of two underage victims of the Philadelphia 1985 MOVE bombing have finally been released to the custody of their brother. The road leading to this momentous occasion in Philadelphia has been shrouded in controversy.
Who Will Clean Up Philly?
For the last several months, I’ve been researching and writing about Philadelphia’s struggles with illegal dumping: the people who do it, the people in charge of stopping them, the citizens working against it, and potential solutions the City has neglected. This work has been motivated by a simple...
