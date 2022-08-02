ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Red Cross Workers to Assist in Kentucky Flooding Recovery Efforts

By Tom MacDonald
wdiy.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Delegates from seven states meet in Philly to enhance Black teacher pipeline

Toni Washington, 24, who is about to start her career as a physical education teacher, describes herself as a decidedly unemotional person. That’s why she surprised herself when she choked up describing an encounter with a student at Colonial Middle School near Philadelphia during her time there as a long-term substitute.The expression on the child’s face – as the sixth grader realized that she had a teacher who looked like her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Communities Come Together for National Night Out in Philly, Pa., NJ, Del.

This year's National Night Out, celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 2, brought together local law enforcement and neighbors for an evening of fun and community relationship-building. The campaign originates from the Philadelphia region. National Night Out was founded in 1984 by Matt Peskin, who was a volunteer for the Lower Merion Community...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Kentucky Government
MyChesCo

Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Whyy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls to Increase 5% Starting in 2023

Drivers using the Pennsylvania Turnpike will see another toll increase next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the Turnpike Commission has approved increases each year for more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/03/pennsylvania-turnpike-tolls-will-increase-again-starting-next-year/. (Original air-date: 8/4/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month

Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
DELAWARE STATE
South Philly Review

South Street gears up for busy August

A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who Will Clean Up Philly?

For the last several months, I’ve been researching and writing about Philadelphia’s struggles with illegal dumping: the people who do it, the people in charge of stopping them, the citizens working against it, and potential solutions the City has neglected. This work has been motivated by a simple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy