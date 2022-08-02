ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Amazon's Stock Split Starting to Pay Off?

Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split in early June didn't provide a catalyst for the stock. The missing ingredient then was that small investors didn't have ample motivation to jump aboard. A recent string of good news for Amazon plus its lower share price could be attractive for small investors. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Boeing Shares Gained Altitude in July

Boeing shares lost a third of their value in the first half of 2022, but in July investors saw signs that perhaps the worst is over. The aerospace company did well at an international air show, and the company was cleared to resume Dreamliner deliveries. Investors need to be aware...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now

Meta Platforms posted its first-ever drop in revenue during the second quarter of 2022. With that aside, it's observing rapid growth in its new short-form video Reels format on Instagram. The company continued to make substantial investments in the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today

Management sees profitability improving in the second half of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today

Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Yellow Corp. Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

Yellow reported second-quarter results that were much better than expected. The long-suffering company is also making progress streamlining operations and integrating years of acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
STOCKS
Amazon Maven

Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report investors have been riding a roller coaster during the last two years. The stock climbed 74% in 2020. But then it went sideways, growing less than 3% in 2021. And until the company reported its second-quarter (Q2) earnings for 2022, the stock appeared...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors

The Oracle of Omaha has a nose for making money, as evidenced by the 20.1% average annual return for his company's stock since 1965. As a result of an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire Hathaway owns an investment company with $6.3 billion in assets under management. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks

The FAANG stocks produced market-beating returns over the past decade. Block and Cloudflare share common qualities with those tech giants. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

