2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon's Stock Split Starting to Pay Off?
Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split in early June didn't provide a catalyst for the stock. The missing ingredient then was that small investors didn't have ample motivation to jump aboard. A recent string of good news for Amazon plus its lower share price could be attractive for small investors.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Shares Gained Altitude in July
Boeing shares lost a third of their value in the first half of 2022, but in July investors saw signs that perhaps the worst is over. The aerospace company did well at an international air show, and the company was cleared to resume Dreamliner deliveries.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms posted its first-ever drop in revenue during the second quarter of 2022. With that aside, it's observing rapid growth in its new short-form video Reels format on Instagram. The company continued to make substantial investments in the metaverse.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today
Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today

Management sees profitability improving in the second half of the year.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal's shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of
Motley Fool
Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today
Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly.
Motley Fool
Why Yellow Corp. Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today
Yellow reported second-quarter results that were much better than expected. The long-suffering company is also making progress streamlining operations and integrating years of acquisitions.
Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report investors have been riding a roller coaster during the last two years. The stock climbed 74% in 2020. But then it went sideways, growing less than 3% in 2021. And until the company reported its second-quarter (Q2) earnings for 2022, the stock appeared...
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors
The Oracle of Omaha has a nose for making money, as evidenced by the 20.1% average annual return for his company's stock since 1965. As a result of an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire Hathaway owns an investment company with $6.3 billion in assets under management.
1 E-Commerce Stock That Isn't Slowing Down
CarParts.com is still putting up double-digit growth in a difficult macroeconomic environment.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks
The FAANG stocks produced market-beating returns over the past decade. Block and Cloudflare share common qualities with those tech giants.
