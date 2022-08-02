ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Very hot and humid today before rain chances tomorrow

By Becky Taylor
KSNT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Few showers tonight, clearing out by Thursday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, and Lyon counties until 7:00p.m. After scattered showers and storms today, many areas struggled into the lower 80s this afternoon. Southern counties didn’t see nearly as much rain and their heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. Rain should start to...
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Weather
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

KDOT approves highway sealing bids in Lyon, Osage counties

The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for a pair of area road construction projects. KDOT has approved a sealing project on Kansas Highway 130 from Hartford through Neosho Rapids to the Interstate 35 junction, a distance of almost eight miles. Vance Brothers Incorporated and Subsidiary won the contract with a nearly $600,000 bid.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Water main break closes lanes of Crest Dr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed lanes of Crest Dr. in Topeka. The City of Topeka says a water main has broken at the intersection of SW 17th Terr. and Crest Dr. and closure of the southbound lanes onto Crest is needed. The City noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Legacy Kansas open by reservation only

The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Game Wardens rescue canoers from Kansas River

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens rescued four canoers after their boats capsized in the Kansas River in Jefferson Co. over the weekend. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Game Warden Arnold was contacted by the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office with reports of four capsized canoes in the Kansas River and boaters who needed help.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

High demand for meat impacting local butchers

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Westbound I-470 closed following vehicle-pedestrian crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a black SUV in the westbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. Police confirmed the adult male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian is […]
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation

A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another national report - this time from LawnLove.com - has ranked Topeka’s housing market among the most affordable in the nation. Lawn Love says renters have felt the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it even more difficult than ever to save for a home. With the median rent in the U.S. surpassing $2,000 per month, it said it compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022′s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy