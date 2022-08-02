Very hot and humid today before rain chances tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens rescued four canoers after their boats capsized in the Kansas River in Jefferson Co. over the weekend. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Game Warden Arnold was contacted by the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office with reports of four capsized canoes in the Kansas River and boaters who needed help.

