Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars training camp: Evan Engram’s TDs and other Day 7 observations

By Carlos Sanchez
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reportedly struggling during training camp

Mitchell Trubisky is battling with rookie Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job, and Trubisky’s performance during training camp so far may not be helping his case. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky has struggled during a "seven shots" drill, which has the offense trying...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
CANTON, OH
12up

Brian Daboll is impressed by the play of Saquon Barkley

The pressure is on for NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley. In the final year of his contract, Barkley needs a bounce-back season in order to receive a major payday in the near future from either the Giants or someone else. Barkley has looked quite explosive during training camp and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Raiders Kick Off NFL Season vs. Jaguars in Annual HOF Game

The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season in memorable fashion on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, the ceremonial first football game of the season. The Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 5 p.m. PDT. The new look Raiders...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments

The NFL is back! The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Thursday for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marks the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game features a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game

Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

