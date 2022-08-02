Jaguars training camp: Evan Engram’s TDs and other Day 7 observations

Read on blackandteal.com
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reportedly struggling during training camp
Mitchell Trubisky is battling with rookie Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job, and Trubisky’s performance during training camp so far may not be helping his case. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky has struggled during a "seven shots" drill, which has the offense trying...
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Brian Daboll is impressed by the play of Saquon Barkley
The pressure is on for NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley. In the final year of his contract, Barkley needs a bounce-back season in order to receive a major payday in the near future from either the Giants or someone else. Barkley has looked quite explosive during training camp and...
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Joe Burrow's Return to Bengals' Facilities
Burrow was on the practice field on Monday
Texans Training Camp Day 4 Observations: Nico Collins Makes Case For WR No. 1
Nico Collins' play against defensive back Steven Nelson highlights Day 4 of training camp practice for the Houston Texans.
Bucky Brooks Offers Insight on New Role with Jaguars, Pederson, Lawrence and More
The NFL Network analyst is excited about what the Jaguars are putting together under Doug Pederson.
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Priority Prospect Damari Brown Hears from Cristobal 'Every Day'
Miami coaches working to keep elite defensive back recruit, Cane legacy home
Raiders Kick Off NFL Season vs. Jaguars in Annual HOF Game
The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season in memorable fashion on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, the ceremonial first football game of the season. The Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 5 p.m. PDT. The new look Raiders...
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments
The NFL is back! The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Thursday for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marks the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game features a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game
Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.
Sources: Defensive Lineman Rejoins Florida Gators Roster
The Florida Gators have re-added a player that was left off the roster following the spring.
Gators offer 2025 QB after impressive Friday Night Lights showing
The Florida Gators are beginning to make contact with some of the top players in the class of 2025, and Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Florida) quarterback Colin Hurley is one of the first in the group to pick up an offer from Billy Napier’s staff. Hurley, who plays with 2023...
Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Tryout 2 WRs
The Arizona Cardinals added depth to a wide receiving group that is hurting.
