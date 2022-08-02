Jaguars training camp: Evan Engram’s TDs and other Day 7 observations

Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO