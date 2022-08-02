Read on explorevenango.com
Daniel J. Edinger
Daniel J. Edinger, 65, of Emlenton, Pa, passed away on August 1, after a lengthy illness. He was born on September 23, 1956, and was the son of the late Ralph and Rose Page Edinger. Dan was a 1975 graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School. He worked as a...
Susanna F. Zitzelberger
Susanna F. Zitzelberger, age 99, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. She was born in Buffalo, NY on January 14, 1923 to the late Michael and Frances (Tarapaska) Fisher. Susan is survived by her daughter, Arlene F. Troese of Clarion; brother, Charlie (Fay)...
Robert C. Drake
Robert C. Drake was born in Clintonville, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1935. He was welcomed into Heaven on November 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Dorothy Coulter and Stanley Drake; his sister Lois Hassler; his brothers James and Stanley Drake; his grandchildren Austin Williams and Jenna Carroll.
Jeffrey Lynn Harris
Jeffrey Lynn Harris, 57 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on July 30th at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on September 3rd, 1964, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Harris and Patricia Ann Florence Harris. Jeff attended Ida Public schools in Ida, Michigan,...
Clair E. Shaffer
Clair E. Shaffer passed away on July 31, 2022 at the age of 80. He faced his health battles with a sense of humor while growing in his faith and love of the Lord. Clair was born to the parents of William Shaffer and Betty (Rader) Shaffer on March 3, 1942.
Ann Noreen (Gesin) Cherico
Ann Noreen (Gesin) Cherico passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after 90 spirited years surrounded by her family. Ann was born on December 27, 1931 in Warren, PA to the late Orville and Genevieve (DeSmet) Gesin. She was the oldest of six siblings and mother to eleven children.
Gregory James Smalley
Gregory James Smalley, 63, of 1953 Creek Rd., Cooperstown, passed away at 7:04 P.M. on Monday August 1, 2022 at his home ,after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Oil City, PA. on July 4, 1959 son of James and Carol Kirkwood Smalley, who survive. He was a 1977...
ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed
Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, passed away at 2:23 A.M. Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver, PA, after a lengthy battle with post Covid complications. Born in Titusville, PA, on April 28, 1960,...
Lori L. Weeter
Lori L. Weeter, 62, of Cranberry, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Lori was born in Clarion on August 26, 1959. She was the daughter of the late William P. and Doris Grant Craig. She was a 1977 graduate of Union High School. She enjoyed gardening,...
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Pittsburgh Zoo Tickets
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a gift card to Cousin...
Live from Franklin: It’s Cold Case True Crime on YouTube
FRANKLIN, Pa.(EYT) – On July 1, 2017, Gavin and Kimberly Fish and five children from Sacramento, California, arrived in Franklin to start a new life. (Pictured above: The Franklin Fish Family – from left to right: Jackson, Caroline, Grace, Josie, Kimberly, Fred, and Gavin.) Gavin’s work as a...
Californian Pleads Guilty to Supplying at Least 50 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday, August 3.
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
State Police Calls: Venus Man Reports Incident of Harassment
Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville received a report of harassment near Landmark Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Police say a known 30-year-old Venus man reported that he was struck in the face by another male. The investigation...
Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
Police: Man Crashes into Fence, Flees Scene Before Wrecking Again
ROUSEVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a hit-and-run crash in Rouseville Borough on Friday. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, July 29, along Cherry Run Road, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2014 Buick Verano driven...
State Police Warn of Scam Calls, Texts
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are advising the public to stay vigilant against texts and calls from scammers. According to Marienville-based State Police, a call was received around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, regarding a theft by deception in Tionesta Borough, Forest County. Police say the actor...
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
