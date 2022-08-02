ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.
Jones County parents sending kids back to school

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia students continue to return to the classrooms. Now, Jones County students are taking their turn. 13WMAZ visited Dames Ferry Elementary School in Gray. Dames is certified for STEM courses by the Georgia Department of Education. Parents pulled into the campus driveway to drop...
Dublin school system taking new initiatives for school year

DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin's school system is working to increase student attendance and engagement with a few new initiatives. Superintendent Fred Williams says the plan will include more than 1 way to increase student learning beyond their current grade level, and preparing them for new jobs at an early start.
Bruce Elementary launches new mentoring program for students

MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, students across Bibb County started preparing for their first day of school. At Bruce Elementary some students will have the chance to join a new mentoring program this year. Just off Houston Avenue there's a new boss in town. "I am ready to...
'I'm excited to be here': Houston County High welcomes back students

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Houston County High School, the Bears are roaring with joy on the first day of school. Teachers, staff, and Principal Doug Rizer greeted students in the hallways to welcome students back to school. While August 1 marks the first official school day at Houston County High School, teachers have been preparing all summer.
Warner Robins city center announcement met with mixed reactions

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not long ago, mayor LaRhonda Patrick was running a campaign that included a plan for a downtown area. Less than a year after being sworn in, she and the council are trying to make good on their word, scoping the Commercial Circle area as the city center.
'Shop around' Rising cost of prescribed medications hits Georgians

GEORGIA, USA — It seems like everything is going up these days, including prescription medications. According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans cannot pay for their prescribed medications. Family practitioner nurse at Macon Volunteer Clinic, Justin Wolfe, says you can pay for your medication without rationing it.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host hiring event Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add to its team. The sheriff’s office will host a hiring event on Wednesday called “Breakfast with Recruiters.”. The sheriff’s office is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions in patrol, traffic, investigations and...
Sandy Beach Water Park closes for the summer

MACON, Ga. — Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon is closing for the season, according to a post on their Facebook page. They cited mechanical issues and a staffing shortage as the reason for the early closure. The start of the season was also delayed because...
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
What is First Friday in Milledgeville?

On the first Friday of every month people come from around Milledgeville to enjoy an event together. It’s called First Friday. It began in February of 2011 and offers a fun event for people to enjoy year-round, except for in January and July. The event brings people downtown for...
'We want somebody that wants to help people' Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts recruitment breakfast

MACON, Ga. — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is having breakfast with recruiters on Wednesday, August 3. Sergeant Amanda Baker is a recruiter for the Sheriff's Office. She's no longer on patrol, but her favorite time during her career was helping people who had their belongings stolen get their stuff back.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

