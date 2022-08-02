Eldon man accused of ramming truck into buildings at Lake of the Ozarks pleads guilty

Read on www.kjluradio.com
Man Allegedly Attacks Lake Area General Store Patrons, Kicks Dog, Chases Off-Duty Nurse On Foot
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A Bonne Terre, Mo. man is accused of attacking several patrons at Y Road General Store in Linn Creek on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, August 3, an off-duty nurse called 911 after she attempted to help a man whom she had seen wrecking his vehicle. When she tried to assist, the man allegedly kicked her dog and began chasing her on foot down Crystal Springs Road.
Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago
Two Jefferson City men are now facing charges for a shooting outside a local convenience store earlier this year. Kristopher Johnson, 21, and Vron Blassingame, 20, were charged Tuesday. Blassingame is charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Johnson is facing those same charges, as well as one count of resisting arrest.
Camden County man seriously injured in motorycle crash west of Camdenton
A Camden County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis Harmon, 67, of Camdenton, was riding his bike on Neongwah Bend Road, north of Double Tree Lane, last night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Harmon ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and oveturnded.
Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice
Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement
28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store
Columbia man charged with armed robbery
A Columbia man was charged with three felonies after he allegedly robbed another person at gunpoint in south Columbia this week. The post Columbia man charged with armed robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
$250,000 bond is set for Versailles woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend
Bond is set for a Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend. Tracia Caruso of Versailles was arrested last month for fatally shooting Dennis Seybold, 65, outside a RV the couple shared. She was originally held without bond. But, earlier today, a Morgan County judge set a bond of $250,000 and stipulated Caruso couldn’t be in possession of firearms.
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
One man arrested for firing a shot into the air during disturbance in Jefferson City
One man is arrested after a shot rings out during a disturbance in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street just after 6:00 last night to investigate a disturbance involving several people. On their way to the scene, officers heard a gunshot.
CORRECTED: Dallas County man flown to Springfield hospital with serious injuries following crash near Lebanon
CORRECTION: The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally reported the driver was the one ejected but now reports it was the passenger, Micky Spurgeon, 41, of Long Lane, who was the one who was ejected from the vehicle. A Dallas County man suffers serious injuries when the car he’s riding in...
