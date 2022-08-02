ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

Eldon man accused of ramming truck into buildings at Lake of the Ozarks pleads guilty

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

Man Allegedly Attacks Lake Area General Store Patrons, Kicks Dog, Chases Off-Duty Nurse On Foot

LINN CREEK, Mo. — A Bonne Terre, Mo. man is accused of attacking several patrons at Y Road General Store in Linn Creek on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, August 3, an off-duty nurse called 911 after she attempted to help a man whom she had seen wrecking his vehicle. When she tried to assist, the man allegedly kicked her dog and began chasing her on foot down Crystal Springs Road.
LINN CREEK, MO
kjluradio.com

Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago

Two Jefferson City men are now facing charges for a shooting outside a local convenience store earlier this year. Kristopher Johnson, 21, and Vron Blassingame, 20, were charged Tuesday. Blassingame is charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Johnson is facing those same charges, as well as one count of resisting arrest.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camden County man seriously injured in motorycle crash west of Camdenton

A Camden County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis Harmon, 67, of Camdenton, was riding his bike on Neongwah Bend Road, north of Double Tree Lane, last night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Harmon ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and oveturnded.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldon, MO
Eldon, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osage Beach, MO
kjluradio.com

Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice

Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com

Charges are filed in a fatal car crash

A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Of The Ozarks#Ramming#The Police Department#Stone Crest Mal#Boone Medical Group#Hyvee
myozarksonline.com

Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement

28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody

A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Felon Arrested at Budget Inn

Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest

A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

$250,000 bond is set for Versailles woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend

Bond is set for a Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend. Tracia Caruso of Versailles was arrested last month for fatally shooting Dennis Seybold, 65, outside a RV the couple shared. She was originally held without bond. But, earlier today, a Morgan County judge set a bond of $250,000 and stipulated Caruso couldn’t be in possession of firearms.
VERSAILLES, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years

One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Neongwah Bend Road near Double Tree Lane around 6:40 p.m. Troopers said 67-year-old Dennis G. Harmon was hurt after the motorcycle went off the side of the road, The post Camdenton man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy