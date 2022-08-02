ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Big Bob
2d ago

the Democratic party lack wisdom and those who vote for them are lame in the brain of to thing you can depend on anything good coming from them. This has been proven over and over. That's the definition of insanity.

Kimmitt
2d ago

Just be cause there building more , doesn't mean there going to be affordable. And allowing people to throw up granny shacks doesn't help with decent housing. The more ground you build on the more heat will be emitted. The roofs the cement the black top roads more heat. No trees and lawns more heat. Rock yards more heat.

The Associated Press

California county's secession measure will be on 2022 ballot

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Voters in Southern California’s San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state. The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: “Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options to obtain its fair share of state and federal resources, up to and including secession?” While supervisors voted for the measure, they aren’t all enthusiastic supporters of secession, the news group reported.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

Inside the donor network reshaping California politics

Meet the biggest spending group of mega donors trying to reshape California politics you’ve probably never heard of. Govern For California’s 18 chapters have so far donated more than $3 million to candidates across California in the 2022 election cycle. One of the top beneficiaries: Assemblymember Robert Rivas, a Salinas Democrat. Rivas isn’t facing an […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark | Dan Walters

As the 2021-22 state budget was being finalized in June of last year, a $279.5 million appropriation was quietly inserted into the massive spending plan before it was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Funds appropriated in this item shall be for the Port of Oakland for improvements that facilitate enhanced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Over 1 million signatures submitted for California Taxpayer Protection Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure to limit tax hikes is one step closer to becoming reality. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has led a group of taxpayer advocates in a huge signature collection drive over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the group submitted over 1,000,000 signatures to get the California Taxpayer Protection Act on the November ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California expats are making this city unaffordable, housing analysis shows

California transplants – many of them with relatively deep pockets – have played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, data from Redfin shows. Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm, released data last week that shows a national pattern of highly paid workers from major job hubs bringing large salaries with them to more affordable areas through the late 2010s and early 2020s.
DENVER, CO
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums

In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Lawyers trying to strangle alternative legal advice | Dan Walters

In theory, the state requires licenses for those who engage in dozens of professions and occupations to protect the public. After all, one doesn’t want just anyone performing surgery, designing office buildings or bridges or even teaching young children. Imposing training standards, followed by competency testing, ensures the public that those who provide services are at least minimally qualified to do so.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTAR.com

Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election

PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
ARIZONA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

First debate delivers telling first impressions of candidates for Oregon governor

Candidates for governor are in a league of their own. Debates matter in these contests. Heads turn when the power hitters come to bat. And, unlike in the primaries, these are not events when the voters who show up are all wearing team caps. So, it’s the unaffiliated voters, now more numerous than ever in Oregon, who I imagined in the shadows of the first debate in the governor’s race last week.
OREGON STATE
Canyon News

Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency

SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

GEICO closes all California locations

(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

