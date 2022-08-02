ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Who's Who? - Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots

IGN

Can Pokemon Find Its Breath of the Wild Moment? - NVC 623

On this week's NVC we're diving into the latest Pokemon Presents reveals and asking, "When Will Pokemon Get its Breath of the Wild Moment?" Also, how cute is Fidough? Should Lechonk worry? And what would happen if the Nintendo Switch didn't change for another two years? Find out in our latest Kat Take! Of course, we can't forget squeezing in even more Xenoblade Chronicles 3 chat in our latest Question Block. Have at it, Super Ninfriendos!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Tower of Fantasy is more than just sci-fi Genshin Impact

As sci-fi MMO Tower of Fantasy barrels toward its August 10 global release date on PC and mobile, developer Hotta Studio has the difficult task of deciding when to deflect comparisons to Genshin Impact and when to embrace them. It's impossible and frankly foolish to ignore the similarities between the two, but while Tower of Fantasy is clearly a post-Genshin game, after playing a few hours of a preview build I'd say the overlap is mostly surface-level.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy: Character Customization and New Cutscene Footage Revealed

New footage from the Hogwarts Legacy, the prequel game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter has been unveiled. Revealed during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series, the footage shows off a new section of cutscene work, as well as a glimpse at the game’s character customization. The new cutscene footage sees two Hogwarts students secretly watching while a trio of dark wizards attack and restrain a hippogriff:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever

In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HappyGamer

A Cut Story From The 1998 Video Game Is Continued Via A Potential Easter Egg Found By A Fan In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt From Fallout 2

Fallout 2 first reached the market in 1998 to both mainstream and critical acclaim. Regrettably, Interplay Studios, its publisher, was engaged in some secretive activities. The corporation was in serious financial trouble by the time Fallout 2 was launched. As a result, Bethesda purchased the Fallout franchise from Interplay in the 2000s and created its own set of games in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival

Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
ARTS
IGN

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 3rd Anniversary Trailer

In celebration of Ace Combat 7's third anniversary, a free update is available now, featuring new cosmetics, including 14 new skins, a new callsign, and 17 new emblems. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints

EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

'The Rings of Power' Details a New Era in Middle-earth: 'Every Good Quest Needs a Fellowship' (Exclusive)

The Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, is more than ready to thrill fans with a new epic adventure inspired by the works of J.R.R Tolkien. "The Second Age is the great, unfilmed story in Tolkien's entire Legendarium, with the forging of the rings and the Last Alliance," showrunner Patrick McKay previews in ET's exclusive featurette from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series. "We felt that was a story that deserved to be told."
ENTERTAINMENT

