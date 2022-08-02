Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Who's Who? - Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots

Read on www.ign.com
Related
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed
IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Galadriel the most powerful Elf in ‘Lord of the Rings?’
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien is filled with many fantastical races with supernatural strength. There are Wizards, Orcs, Dragons, Dwarves, Trolls, and Ents, but the Elves hold a special place in the hearts of many fans for their magic and wonder. One of the most legendary Elves...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The Rings of Power: 8 Tolkien Book Characters We Hope To See
By now, it’s clear that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be focusing primarily on original characters in familiar settings–Bronwyn, Adar, etc.–but plenty of canonical characters like Elrond, Gil-Galad, and Celebrimbor reportedly have large roles. This gives Tolkien fans hope that some of the books' numerous smaller roles might show up here or there. There are so many great, fascinating characters in Tolkien’s legendarium that deserve a moment of recognition.
'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look
These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Goat Simulator 3’s Release Date Has Been Confirmed By Coffee Stain North With The Help Of A Brief, Humorous, And Quite Scary Latest Teaser
Even original game enthusiasts were astonished when Goat Simulator 3 was announced during the Summer Game Fest. This is due to the lack of a sequel to Goat Simulator, as well as the fact that the game’s creator, Coffee Stain, succeeded in agitating the first game’s mayhem. Goat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Can Pokemon Find Its Breath of the Wild Moment? - NVC 623
On this week's NVC we're diving into the latest Pokemon Presents reveals and asking, "When Will Pokemon Get its Breath of the Wild Moment?" Also, how cute is Fidough? Should Lechonk worry? And what would happen if the Nintendo Switch didn't change for another two years? Find out in our latest Kat Take! Of course, we can't forget squeezing in even more Xenoblade Chronicles 3 chat in our latest Question Block. Have at it, Super Ninfriendos!
The Mortuary Assistant looks terrifying and disgusting, but it’s flying up the Steam charts
The horror indie title joins Stray on Steam's top sellers list, but for very different reasons
Tower of Fantasy is more than just sci-fi Genshin Impact
As sci-fi MMO Tower of Fantasy barrels toward its August 10 global release date on PC and mobile, developer Hotta Studio has the difficult task of deciding when to deflect comparisons to Genshin Impact and when to embrace them. It's impossible and frankly foolish to ignore the similarities between the two, but while Tower of Fantasy is clearly a post-Genshin game, after playing a few hours of a preview build I'd say the overlap is mostly surface-level.
'God Of War' Knockoff Appears On Xbox Store, Looks Absolutely Awful
We’re well over halfway through the year, but we still have plenty of glorious game releases ahead of us before 2022 draws to a close. The most anticipated of which has to be God of War Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus’ journey is due to continue on 9 November, and we’re all pretty excited about it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Character Customization and New Cutscene Footage Revealed
New footage from the Hogwarts Legacy, the prequel game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter has been unveiled. Revealed during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series, the footage shows off a new section of cutscene work, as well as a glimpse at the game’s character customization. The new cutscene footage sees two Hogwarts students secretly watching while a trio of dark wizards attack and restrain a hippogriff:
IGN
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
A Cut Story From The 1998 Video Game Is Continued Via A Potential Easter Egg Found By A Fan In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt From Fallout 2
Fallout 2 first reached the market in 1998 to both mainstream and critical acclaim. Regrettably, Interplay Studios, its publisher, was engaged in some secretive activities. The corporation was in serious financial trouble by the time Fallout 2 was launched. As a result, Bethesda purchased the Fallout franchise from Interplay in the 2000s and created its own set of games in the series.
IGN
Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival
Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
ARTS・
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
IGN
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 3rd Anniversary Trailer
In celebration of Ace Combat 7's third anniversary, a free update is available now, featuring new cosmetics, including 14 new skins, a new callsign, and 17 new emblems. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this update.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
ETOnline.com
'The Rings of Power' Details a New Era in Middle-earth: 'Every Good Quest Needs a Fellowship' (Exclusive)
The Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, is more than ready to thrill fans with a new epic adventure inspired by the works of J.R.R Tolkien. "The Second Age is the great, unfilmed story in Tolkien's entire Legendarium, with the forging of the rings and the Last Alliance," showrunner Patrick McKay previews in ET's exclusive featurette from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series. "We felt that was a story that deserved to be told."
Comments / 0