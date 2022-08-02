Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Who's Who? - Numenoreans

Read on www.ign.com
Related
Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Showcased 5 Exciting Clips At Comic-Con 2022
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is almost here, and Amazon Prime Video has been kicking the marketing for the exciting new J.R.R. Tolkein adaptation into high gear this month. It was just nine days ago that we got to see the thrilling teaser for the show, and earlier today we saw the debut of a brand new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. But while that footage made its way officially online, today’s presentation in Hall H for the anticipated series featured much more than just that widely released spot.
The Lord of the Rings timeline: A chronological trip through Middle-earth
Prepare for The Rings of Power with our guide to The Lord of the Rings universe
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed
IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
IGN
Can Pokemon Find Its Breath of the Wild Moment? - NVC 623
On this week's NVC we're diving into the latest Pokemon Presents reveals and asking, "When Will Pokemon Get its Breath of the Wild Moment?" Also, how cute is Fidough? Should Lechonk worry? And what would happen if the Nintendo Switch didn't change for another two years? Find out in our latest Kat Take! Of course, we can't forget squeezing in even more Xenoblade Chronicles 3 chat in our latest Question Block. Have at it, Super Ninfriendos!
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
IGN
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 3rd Anniversary Trailer
In celebration of Ace Combat 7's third anniversary, a free update is available now, featuring new cosmetics, including 14 new skins, a new callsign, and 17 new emblems. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this update.
IGN
It’s a Wrap! - Official Trailer
Get a look at gameplay in this trailer for It's A Wrap!, an upcoming 2D puzzle platformer game inspired by classic action-adventure films of the 1980s. In It's a Wrap!, you direct and star in (low-budget) Hollywood films, where things on set just aren’t going as planned. As the director, you need to synchronize the actors and props that are messing up their timings. Then, as the movie’s star, you need to remember your script and play out the scene—without getting crushed by that giant boulder.
IGN
War Gods Zeus of Child on the Xbox Store is an Ungodly Desecration of the Original Game
Game stores are filled with all types of games that you can imagine, these games span across all genres and styles. Some of the titles that end up on the stores are not the best, and are also sometimes the worst games that a player would come across. We have just found one such title that has been floating around the Xbox Store. The name of this game is War Gods Zeus of Child.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Pokemon Presents - Full Presentation (August 3, 2022)
Watch the full Pokémon Presents presentation, which aired on August 3, 2022. Check out 19 minutes of Pokemon news, covering Pokemon Go (including Pokemon Go: Championship Series and Pokemon Go Fest 2022), Pokemon Cafe Remix, Pokemon Unite, as well as a closer look at Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
TechCrunch
Disney+ delays ‘Andor’ to give the Star Wars series the largest live-action premiere ever on the service
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” was the first live-action Star Wars show to premiere with multiple episodes, with two episodes released on May 27. The show was also delayed, making room for the second episode, but only by two days. The fourth live-action Star Wars series to debut on the platform, “Andor,”...
Comments / 0